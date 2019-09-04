Driver's education teacher convicted of enticement
APPLETON — A driver's education teacher in Appleton has been convicted of child enticement.
Seventy-four-year-old Charles Rodgers pleaded no contest to the charge in Outagamie County Circuit Court Thursday. Charges of attempted sexual assault by a school staff member and exposing child to harmful descriptions were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
An investigation began when a teenage girl said Rodgers made sexual comments to her and touched her inappropriately during a behind-the-wheel lesson.
School bus strikes 10-year-old girl
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 10-year-old girl crossing the street was struck and injured by a school bus.
The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Police say the girl was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A spokesman for Milwaukee Public Schools told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel no students on the bus were hurt.
Police are investigating.
