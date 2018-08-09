Treasurer candidate's post causes controversy
MADISON — A Republican running for Wisconsin state treasurer says she hopes her opponent's fiancee is forced to keep a baby if she is raped.
Jill Millies made the comment on Facebook following a call from her challenger Travis Hartwig to drop out of the race.
Milwaukee media on Thursday reported that Millies deleted the post, posted an apology and said her original comments were made in a moment of frustration.
The original comment referred to Hartwig's answer to a recent survey in which he was asked in what circumstances should abortion be allowed, and Hartwig said in no circumstances.
The winner of the Republican primary will advance to face the Democratic nominee in November. The treasurer's office has almost no power, but voters in April decided against eliminating it.
Not-guilty plea entered in officer-slaying case
MILWAUKEE — A man charged in the shooting death of a Milwaukee police officer last month has pleaded not guilty.
Jonathan Copeland Jr. entered his plea Thursday at a hearing during which a judge decided there's enough evidence for a trial. The 30-year-old faces three felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide for the death of 52-year-old Officer Michael Michalski.
Copeland also is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting at two other officers. Those officers were not hit.
Prosecutors say police went to a home on Milwaukee's north side on July 25 to arrest Copeland on a warrant for felony drug crimes. Michalski went up a rear stairwell when Copeland allegedly ambushed the officer.
Copeland is due in court again later this month.
Worker injured after fall at church construction site
LAKE GENEVA — A construction worker was seriously injured Thursday after falling 30 feet at a church construction site.
The church is being built on Bloomfield Road, east of Highway 120, southeast of Downtown Lake Geneva. Workers were installing large concrete spans when the accident occurred, just before 1:30 p.m., Capt. Mark Moller-Gunderson, public information officer for the Lake Geneva Fire Department, reported.
Rescue personnel cared for the patient at the scene and then transported him to a landing zone at Veteran’s Park on Townline Road, a few blocks north of the accident site, where Flight for Life landed. The patient was flown to Mercy Janesville Hospital with traumatic injuries. His condition was not released.
Crews cleared the scene at 2:10 p.m. The Lake Geneva Police Department and the Bloomfield-Genoa City Fire Department also responded to the incident.
Senate leaders work on Kimberly-Clark package
MADISON — The Democratic and Republican leaders of the Wisconsin Senate are talking about a tax incentive package that could keep open a pair of Kimberly-Clark Corp. plants in northeast Wisconsin.
Democratic Leader Jennifer Shilling said Thursday she spoke briefly by phone with Republican Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald. She says Fitzgerald did not ask her if any Democrats would vote for the bill.
There are not enough Republican votes currently to pass the measure, which the paper products manufacturer says it needs to keep the plants open. The Assembly passed the bill earlier this year.
The bill is stalled in the Senate unless some Democrats break ranks or Republican opponents change their mind.
Shilling says she had a "general discussion" with Fitzgerald but declined to say whether they discussed options of the Senate returning this year to vote on the bill.
Boyfriend to be charged in murder case
LA CROSSE — Prosecutors say they plan to charge a former boyfriend with the death of a woman whose body was found in a Vernon County lake.
The man is currently being held in the La Crosse County Jail in an unrelated sexual assault case. He's expected to appear in La Crosse County court later Thursday.
The body of Erin Somvilai, also known as Erin Bushek, was found in Runge Hollow Lake. Police say Somvilai's body had been weighted with concrete blocks. A fisherman discovered her body June 17. Her family had reported the 35-year-old La Crosse woman missing June 4.
Rural family loses home to explosion
SHELDON — A family in a tiny village in Rusk County has lost their home and livelihood in an explosion and fire.
Nick and Joey Reich and their two small children escaped the explosion and fire that destroyed Reich's Roadhouse Tuesday in the Village of Sheldon. The family lives above the restaurant that was a popular gathering spot in the village of 200.
Sheldon Fire Chief Chad Jones says the cause of the explosion remains under investigation, but investigators have focused on a propane boiler and water heater as possible sources.
Seventy firefighters battled the blaze for more than 10 hours before it was extinguished. A GoFundMe fundraising campaign for the family has generated about $3,500 by Thursday morning.
