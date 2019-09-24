Group home fire ruled accidental
FOND DU LAC — Authorities say a fire that killed three residents of a group home was likely accidental and caused by smoking materials that were improperly discarded.
The Fond du Lac Fire Department released the preliminary findings of its fire investigation on Tuesday.
Three people died in last Thursday’s fire at a home for intellectually disabled people in Fond du Lac. They were identified as 24-year-old Taylor Lavallee, 53-year-old Lisa Eastham and 72-year-old Donna Frederick.
Two other residents escaped from the burning home. Officials have said the home is for adults who can care for themselves, but have cognitive disabilities.
Cause of explosion under investigation
SHAWANO COUNTY — Four people were injured in a building explosion and fire in the unincorporated community of Caroline.
Authorities say all four had to be taken to the hospitals by ambulance or helicopter.
The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office reported that it got a call about a building or house explosion late Monday afternoon in the Town of Grant, about 60 miles west of Green Bay.
The cause of the explosion and fire was being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office and the state fire marshal.
Woman allegedly hid mom’s corpse,
collected income
MARINETTE — A Wisconsin woman has been charged with hiding her mother’s corpse after authorities say she didn’t report her mom’s death for as long as four months while living off the woman’s income.
Sixty-year-old Paula Bergold allegedly put the body of her mother, Ruby, in a container covered in plastic, and moved it to the basement of her home in the Town of Peshtigo.
WLUK-TV reported that a neighbor had called police because the 89-year-old Ruby Bergold hadn’t been seen since May and Paula was being evasive about her mother.
Court records don’t list an attorney to comment on Bergold’s behalf. She allegedly told police that her mother had died in a chair and she couldn’t bring herself to call police. She said she’d been living off her mother’s Social Security and investments.
