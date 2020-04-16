Wisconsin In Brief

Pence to visit Madison company
MADISON — Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Wisconsin next week to highlight the production of ventilators during the coronavirus pandemic.
His office said Pence will travel to Madison on Tuesday to visit a GE Healthcare manufacturing facility. Pence will tour the facility and talk to GE Healthcare employees.
More details about the vice president’s trip will be released later.
Wisconsin is a battleground state in this year's presidential election after President Donald Trump narrowly won the state in 2016. This month a liberal challenger defeated a conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justice endorsed by Trump. Republicans had successfully pushed to hold the April election even as other states postponed theirs due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Two men escape from state prison
PORTAGE — Sheriff's officials say two prisoners have escaped from the state maximum-security prison in Portage.
Residents in the area received automated phone calls about the prison escape about 6 a.m. Thursday and were urged to lock their doors.
Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said numerous law enforcement officers are looking for 37-year-old James Newman and 46-year-old Thomas Deering.
Authorities did not say how the two escaped from the Columbia Correctional Institution.
According to online records, Deering was convicted of numerous charges in Milwaukee County including kidnapping, sexual assault and burglary. He was also convicted of battery by a prisoner in 2015 and an escape charge in 2002.
Newman has convictions for kidnapping, escape, theft and discharging a firearm.
Autopsy confirms child's identity
GREEN BAY — An autopsy has confirmed the body of a child found in his mother's vehicle in Brown County is the woman's 5-year-old son.
Sagal Hussein, 26, has not been formally charged in her son’s death but is being held on a $500,000 bond on possible child neglect charges.
WLUK-TV reported that Hussein appeared in Brown County Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon where a judge gave the state two weeks to file a criminal complaint.
The investigation into Josias Marquez’s whereabouts began on Jan. 26 when a neighbor in Howard reported seeing Hussein’s other two children outside, unsupervised.
Hussein had claimed her third child, Josias, was with his father out of state, but officers were unable to confirm that. Officials say the boy had not been seen by anyone but Hussein since Nov. 25.
Due to her inaccuracies and lack of cooperation, Hussein was arrested on March 30, officials said. A search warrant was issued for her residence and her vehicle.
Authorities said the child's body was found in her vehicle the next day.
