Wisconsin In Brief

Possible COVID reinfection investigated
LA CROSSE — La Crosse County health officials say a resident has been reinfected with COVID-19, though scientists studying the virus have yet to report a case that was confirmed to be a reinfection, and not a flare-up of a previous infection.
The county Health Department, in a Facebook post Tuesday, said the person first tested positive for COVID-19 more than three months ago.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month said there had been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 reinfection, but scientists continue to investigate the possibility, the Journal Sentinel reported.
Health experts say people were likely suffering from the same illness or the tests detected remnants of the original infection. There’s also the chance tests could have been false positives.
Health officials in La Crosse County say the patient's symptoms were not the same the second time around.
La Crosse isn’t the only county in the U.S. to report a reinfection. Also Tuesday, Todd County in Kentucky reported a case of reinfection because more than 90 days had passed between positive tests.
Three shot at memorial vigil
MADISON — Three people were shot at a Madison park where people had gathered to memorialize a recent homicide victim, according to police.
Gunfire erupted about 9 p.m. Tuesday at Garner Park on the city's southwest side. Police say three people were treated at hospitals and one person was detained.
Officials said a gun and shell casings were found at the scene.
People had gone to the park to celebrate the life of 24-year-old Maurice Bowman Jr. He was shot and killed July 25 in Madison. He was a passenger in a car that was hit with gunfire from another vehicle on the southwest side.
Eight people have been homicide victims in Madison this year, double the number in all of 2019.
Police: Daughter stabbed after divorce threat
MADISON — A drunken Madison man fatally stabbed his 13-year-old daughter after his wife threatened to end their marriage, prosecutors said.
Travis Christianson, 44, was charged Tuesday with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Addrianna Christianson in the family’s home last Thursday. He also is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for attacking his wife, Dawn Christianson.
According to the complaint, Dawn Christianson told her husband their marriage was over if he went out to to buy more beer. Instead, she went to a store, and found her husband with a knife when she returned.
When she asked about daughter, she told police he replied, “I already killed her.” He then attacked Dawn Christianson with the knife before she was able to wrest it away from him, call 911 and pound on a neighbor's door for help.
Bail was set at $1 million, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.
Police found Addrianna Christianson in a bathtub and performed life-saving measures until she was pronounced dead. An autopsy found she had stab wounds to her head, neck, torso and extremities.
Travis Christianson is due back in court Aug. 28 for a preliminary hearing. His public defender did not immediately return a phone message for comment Tuesday evening.
Invasive grass discovered
MADISON— A University of Minnesota botanist discovered a new invasive grass in Wisconsin last month, state wildlife officials announced Tuesday.
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials said Amanda Weise was volunteering with the DNR's Rare Plant Monitoring Program on July 12 when she spotted Japanese stilt grass in the Coulee Experimental State Forest between West Salem and Bangor.
The grass had never before been found in Wisconsin, although it is spreading in every state east and south of Wisconsin except for Maine. The plant likely traveled to La Crosse County on the shoes or gear of a hunter or hiker who visited an infested area in another state, DNR officials said.
Weise reported the find to the DNR on July 13 and staffers surveyed the area, hand-pulled small patches of the grass and sprayed larger ones. Department officials believe the grass has been contained.
Japanese stilt grass is an annual grass that produces seeds in just a year, allowing it to gain a foothold in forests quickly and cover the forest floor within a few years, choking out native plants and reducing tree seeds' survival. The grass is also highly flammable, potentially leading to intense wildfires.
From wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!