Wisconsin In Brief

Sheriff investigator promoted to sergeant
RACINE COUNTY — Sheriff Christopher Schmaling on Tuesday announced that Investigator Kellen Scherff has been promoted to the rank of sergeant.
Scherff has worked for Racine County Sheriff Office since 2006. He has served as a corrections officer, corrections sergeant, patrol deputy and as an investigator.
Scherff will be assigned to second shift patrol in the Operations Division.
Hearing held on assault kit backlog
MADISON — Assembly Republicans were set Wednesday to finally hold a public hearing on a bill designed to prevent a backlog of untested sexual assault evidence kits.
The GOP-authored measure would create new kit submission protocols for police and hospitals and tracking requirements. It also would create a sexual assault victim bill of rights, mandate police notify immigration authorities of anyone in the country illegally arrested for or convicted of sexual assault and allow student victims to enter the state's school choice programs regardless of eligibility.
The proposal has deepened the chasm between Republicans and Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul. The attorney general has been advocating for a bipartisan submission protocol bill that cleared the Senate in October. But Assembly Health Committee Chairman Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, a Republican, has refused to hold a hearing on that bill.
Republicans on Friday introduced the bill with the immigration notification and school choice provisions as a substitute. Both provisions are non-starters for Democrats but Sanfelippo scheduled the hearing regardless.
Retired police captain slain
OSHKOSH — Police identified the victim of a fatal stabbing in Oshkosh as a retired police captain.
Authorities say 67-year-old Jay Puestohl was stabbed with a knife about Sunday afternoon and died later at the hospital.
A 63-year-old woman suffered minor injuries. Police arrested a 28-year-old Oshkosh man on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide.
Officials say it was an isolated incident and that all three knew each other.
The Oshkosh Northwestern reported that Puestohl retired from the department in 2008 after 32 years of service, including as captain of the Investigative Services Bureau.
Body found in burned storage unit
OSHKOSH — Police in Oshkosh are investigating the death of a person found in a burned storage unit.
Authorities say firefighters responded to the burning storage units about 9 p.m. Tuesday.
The body was discovered in one of the units and police are working to make identification.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Death of inmate investigated
LA CROSSE — The death of an inmate at the La Crosse County Jail is under investigation.
Sheriff Jeff Wolf said the 57-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday.
Jailers and emergency responders were unsuccessful in reviving him.
Wolf said the man may have died as the result of previous medical issues.
Deputies from the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office will investigate.
The inmate has not been identified. An autopsy is pending.
From staff and wire reports