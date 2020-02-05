Wisconsin In Brief

Sheriff investigator promoted to sergeant

RACINE COUNTY — Sheriff Christopher Schmaling on Tuesday announced that Investigator Kellen Scherff has been promoted to the rank of sergeant.

Scherff has worked for Racine County Sheriff Office since 2006. He has served as a corrections officer, corrections sergeant, patrol deputy and as an investigator.

Scherff will be assigned to second shift patrol in the Operations Division.

Hearing held on assault kit backlog

MADISON — Assembly Republicans were set Wednesday to finally hold a public hearing on a bill designed to prevent a backlog of untested sexual assault evidence kits.

The GOP-authored measure would create new kit submission protocols for police and hospitals and tracking requirements. It also would create a sexual assault victim bill of rights, mandate police notify immigration authorities of anyone in the country illegally arrested for or convicted of sexual assault and allow student victims to enter the state's school choice programs regardless of eligibility.