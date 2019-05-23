Dane County judge running for Supreme Court
MADISON — Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky has officially entered the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court next year.
Karofsky on Thursday announced her candidacy, after she said in April that she had planned to get into the race. Karofsky is running for the seat currently held by conservative Justice Dan Kelly.
He has indicated that he plans to run but hasn't made an official announcement. Kelly is part of what will soon be a 5-2 conservative majority once Justice-elect Brian Hagedorn joins the court in August.
Marquette University Law School professor Ed Fallone is also running.
Karofsky says the country is on the wrong track with the judiciary being "increasingly politicized and the rule of law being ignored for partisan political reasons."
Karofsky won election to the Dane County court in 2017. She was endorsed by former Democratic Govs. Jim Doyle and Tony Earl in that race.
Five accused of forcing immigrants to work
MILWAUKEE — Federal prosecutors indicted five people accused of forcing 14 Mexican immigrants to work in farms in Wisconsin "by means of serious harm and threats of serious harm."
A grand jury indictment unsealed Tuesday says the defendants got agriculture work visas under the pretense the immigrants would work in Georgia. Instead, prosecutors say the defendants brought the 14 men from Mexico to Wisconsin farms, where they worked from July 2016 to Nov. 10, 2016.
Those indicted are: Saul Garcia, Saul Garcia, Jr., Daniel Garcia, Consuelo Garcia, and Maria Remedios Garcia-Olalde. They face several charges, including forced labor and human trafficking. They don't yet have attorneys.
The indictment alleges the men were forbidden from travelling and had their documents seized. The victims were not identified and their current status is not mentioned in the complaint.
New chancellor named for UW-Whitewater
MADISON — A Minnesota academic official is the new chancellor at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
The UW System Board of Regents announced Thursday that they have given the job to Dwight Watson, provost and vice president of Academic and Student Affairs at Southwest Minnesota State University.
He replaces former Chancellor Beverly Kopper, who resigned in December after her husband was banned from campus amid sexual harassment complaints from several women.
Watson was one of a group of four finalists for the spot that included Slippery Rock University Provost and Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs Philip Way; Louisiana State University of Alexandria Chancellor Guiyou Huang and interim UW-Whitewater Chancellor Cheryl Green. Huang and Way both withdrew from consideration earlier this month.
Watson is to begin his new job on Aug. 1.
Multiple agencies called to Somers crash
SOMERS — A three-vehicle crash at the intersection of highways S and EA resulted in non-life-threatening injuries Thursday.
The crash occurred at 5:26 p.m., with medical transports to local hospitals; however, it was not immediately known how many people were injured, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.
The Somers Fire and Rescue Department called in numerous agencies to assist at the scene or with fire station coverage, including the South Shore Fire Department from Racine County, the Pleasant Prairie Fire Department and the Newport Township Fire Department from Illinois.
Traffic was re-directed away from the scene. Initial reports indicated that a Flight for Life helicopter had been called to respond to the crash, but authorities later said the medical helicopter was not involved.
Lawmaker allegedly displays gun to legislative aide
MADISON — A Republican lawmaker allegedly displayed his holstered gun in a Democratic legislator's state Capitol office earlier this year.
Democratic Rep. Sheila Stubbs' aide, Savion Castro, told a Milwaukee newspaper that Republican Rep. Shae Sortwell, R-Two Rivers, came into Tubbs' Capitol office in late February or early March to talk about legislation to help barbers get licensed.
Castrol says that Sortwell remarked that he thought Stubbs' sign banning guns in her office was silly and pulled back his coat to reveal his gun. Firearms are allowed in the Capitol but officials can ban them in their offices. Stubbs represents a Madison district.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' spokeswoman says legislative leaders learned of the incident and ordered Assembly Chief Clerk Patrick Fuller to talk to Sortwell.
Sortwell declined to give his version of events to the newspaper.
Bill would limit use of firefighting foam
MADISON —Two Republican lawmakers from northeastern Wisconsin are introducing a bill that would limit the use of fire-fighting foam that contains pollutants.
State Rep. John Nygren and Sen. Rob Cowles' proposal would allow the use of foam that contains polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, only in emergency fire-fighting or fire prevention operations. Testing facilities could use the foam only if they have appropriate containment measures.
Wisconsin health officials say research suggests PFAS can reduce fertility, increase the risk of high blood pressure in pregnant women and lower birth weights.
State Department of Natural Resources records show Marinette-based Tyco Fire Products discovered its fire training facility was contaminated with PFAS in 2013. The company started distributing bottled water to residents whose private wells may have been affected in December 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.