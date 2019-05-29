Police sued over riot arrest
MILWAUKEE — The ACLU of Wisconsin is suing Milwaukee police for what attorneys say was the unlawful arrest of two spectators at a memorial site for a black man fatally shot by police in 2016.
ACLU attorneys say in the lawsuit filed Wednesday that Jarrett English and Benetria McGowan stopped at the memorial for Sylville Smith on Aug. 30, 2016 when police began arresting people after ordering them to disperse. Smith’s shooting on Aug. 13 had triggered two days of riots.
The lawsuit says McGowan was on her way to work when she came to the memorial to pray for peace and English showed up to watch the crowd. The lawsuit says McGowan and English weren’t part of the group police ordered to disperse.
Milwaukee police didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking a response.
3rd arrest in deadly incident
WAUPACA — Waupaca County sheriff’s officials say a third man has been arrested in connection with a deadly explosion.
A 60-year-old man from Marion was taken into custody Tuesday. Two others, a 38-year-old New London man and a 38-year-old man from Clintonville, were arrested Monday on possible charges of homicide by negligent handling of dangerous weapons.
A 44-year-old victim was killed Sunday night after being struck by shrapnel from a homemade explosive device in Marion. That person has not been identified.
Three found dead at home
KIEL — Police say the three people found dead in a home in eastern Wisconsin include a 10-year-old boy.
Authorities have not released the circumstances surrounding the deaths in Kiel. But, they have identified those found dead. They include 69-year-old Jack Schigur, 50-year-old Julie Wood and 10-year-old Mason Lesczykowski.
Their bodies were found Sunday night after police received an emergency call to the house. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is working the case.
Arkansas man killed in crash
TOWN OF ALBION — Authorities in western Wisconsin say an Arkansas man was killed and several children hurt in a UTV crash.
The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Sunday evening on private property near the Town of Albion.
Authorities say the man who died, 57-year-old James Fridell of Huntington, Arkansas, was a passenger on the utility terrain vehicle. Four juveniles were injured.
One of the juveniles was airlifted to a hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. The condition of the children was not known.
The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.