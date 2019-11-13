Wisconsin In Brief

The Senate passed the bill on a voice vote last week. Republican leaders in the Assembly tried to place the bill on their agenda Tuesday during a floor session. Democrats objected and Republicans couldn’t muster enough votes to overcome the objection.

Duffy joins lobbing firm

MADISON — Sean Duffy has taken a job for a Washington lobbying firm after resigning from Congress two months ago, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family and newborn who has a heart defect and Down syndrome.

BGR Group announced Tuesday that the Republican Duffy would be working for the firm as a senior counsel heading up its financial services practice. Duffy is the former chairman of the House Financial Services Committee’s housing subcommittee.

Duffy starred in the MTV reality series “The Real World” in 1997. He was elected to Congress in 2010 and emerged as one of President Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters.