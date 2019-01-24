3 students struck by car outside school
MILWAUKEE — Three students were struck by a car that spun out and jumped a curb outside a Milwaukee school.
The three were hit on a sidewalk outside Barack Obama School on the city's north side about 8 a.m. Thursday. Milwaukee Public Schools spokesman Andy Nelson says the students are expected to be OK, but were taken to a hospital to be evaluated.
The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators.
Officer victim of hit-and-run for second time
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer struck by a hit-and-run driver had recovered from a similar situation two years ago.
Officer Alberto Figueroa was conducting a traffic stop and was out of his squad car when he was struck on Milwaukee's north side Monday night. The 26-year-old officer was revived by the people he had pulled over. Police are still looking for the driver who hit Figueroa.
His girlfriend, Emily Lenz, says Figueroa has multiple broken bones and internal injuries.
Figueroa was also struck by a vehicle while working at Summerfest as a motorcycle officer two years ago. His leg was badly broken in that crash.
Dangerous wind chills settle into Midwest
MINNEAPOLIS — Dangerously cold temperatures are descending on parts of the Upper Midwest.
The National Weather Service issued a wind child advisory overnight Thursday for Wisconsin, Minnesota, the Dakotas and several other states where temperatures were expected to plunge to 30 below with the wind as a factor. The weather service says the wind chill temperatures could cause frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Forecasters say the frigid weather will stick around with next Wednesday's high expected to be minus 1 in Wisconsin.
The deep freeze caused part of Minnesota's 11-day Winter Carnival to be cancelled, due to St. Paul's policy which says events cannot be held when wind chill is 25 below or colder.
Casino homicide suspect arrested
MADISON — Madison police have arrested a man wanted in a fatal stabbing outside a casino near Wisconsin Dells.
Authorities say the 68-year-old suspect was arrested about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday outside an eastside business in Madison. A plow driver saw the man being dropped off near the business and called police since it seemed suspicious.
Officers found footprints in the snow leading up to the door of the business, Pulvermacher Cartage, but found the suspect hiding behind some bushes. He is wanted for fatally stabbing 88-year-old Harold Johnson, of Portage, in his car outside the Ho-Chunk casino Jan. 13.
