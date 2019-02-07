Walker hits the speaker circuit
MADISON — Former Gov. Scott Walker’s fee to give speeches as part of a national speakers group ranges from $15,000 to $25,000.
Worldwide Speakers Group announced Thursday that Walker would be joining the company that also arranges engagements for former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former presidential candidate Carly Fiorina.
Topics Walker says he can speak to include “Insights on the current political (and future) landscape in America” and “The power of faith in times of crisis.”
Walker served two terms as governor, and became the first governor in U.S. history to defeat a recall attempt. He briefly ran for president in 2015 and then lost a bid for a third term in November to Democrat Tony Evers.
Vos open to tax-cut discussions
MADISON — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he is open to negotiating with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers over how to pay for an income tax cut both sides want.
Republicans and Evers disagree over how to pay for it. The Republican version taps a budget surplus and is scheduled to be debated Tuesday in the Assembly.
Vos, R-Rochester, said Thursday that he would be open to alternatives as long as it didn’t raise taxes. Evers wants to all-but eliminate a tax credit for manufacturers, a move Republicans oppose.
Republicans on the Legislature’s budget-writing committee approved the GOP plan Thursday on a party-line 10-3 vote.
They touted the plan as far superior to Evers’ proposal, saying there’s no need to raise taxes on manufacturers given the surplus and healthy economy.
UW launches review of Greek system
MADISON — The University of Wisconsin-Madison is launching a review of fraternity and sorority life.
The school announced the review in a news release Thursday. The university says a team will look at accountability, diversity and inclusion, members’ experiences and student safety. The team is expected to release a report with recommendations this summer.
The university currently has 60 fraternity and sorority chapters made up of 4,500 students. The school terminated its Kappa Sigma fraternity chapter last year after people pushed a television set off the chapter’s balcony in June and nearly hit a woman. Two fraternity members were cited for disorderly conduct.
The news release says the university implemented the review proactively and not in response to any specific incident or issue.
Nygren: GOP won’t let Kaul back out of suit
MADISON — One of the leaders of the Legislature’s budget-writing committee is signaling Republicans won’t let Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul pull Wisconsin out of a multi-state lawsuit challenging the Affordable Care Act.
Kaul and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers both campaigned on pulling Wisconsin out of the lawsuit. Republican lawmakers passed lame-duck legislation in December that prohibits Evers from ordering Kaul to withdraw from lawsuits without permission from the Joint Finance Committee. Kaul asked the panel last month for permission to pull out.
Republican Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, and Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, serve as committee co-chairs. Darling said Senate Republicans haven’t discussed Kaul’s request yet. Nygren said Assembly Republicans also haven’t discussed the request yet, either.
But Nygren said Republicans still fundamentally oppose the ACA, signaling the committee will likely refuse the request.
Neubauer reports campaign funds
MADISON — Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Lisa Neubauer has $715,000 on hand with two months to go before the April 2 election against Appeals Court Judge Brian Hagedorn.
Neubauer is the chief appeals court judge and her candidacy is backed by liberals. Hagedorn was former Gov. Scott Walker’s chief counsel of four years and is the choice of conservatives. Hagedorn has yet to report his latest fundraising numbers.
Neubauer reported Thursday that she had raised $174,000 in January, bringing her total collected to date at nearly $863,000. She has loaned her campaign $250,000.
The winner of the April 2 race will succeed Justice Shirley Abrahamson, part of the three-justice liberal minority on the court. Conservatives hold four seats.
UW-SP baseball program gets $500K donation
STEVENS POINT — Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann and his wife are giving the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s baseball program half a million dollars.
The university issued a news release Thursday announcing the donation from Zimmermann and his wife, Mandy. The school says it’s the largest gift of its kind to a Pointers athletic program and it plans to use the money to upgrade its University Field with a new scoreboard, backstop and batting cages.
In recognition of the donation the university plans to rename the facility Zimmermann Field.
Zimmermann, a two-time all-star, grew up in Auburndale, Wisconsin and played for UW-Stevens Point. He also played for the Washington Nationals and threw the first no-hitter in Nationals history in 2014.
Mandy Zimmermann played softball at UW-Stevens Point.
