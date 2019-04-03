Groups ask Supreme Court to take lame-duck case
MADISON — Liberal groups are asking the state Supreme Court to decide whether Wisconsin Republicans legally convened a lame-duck session last year to weaken Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul.
The GOP convened in December to pass laws prohibiting Evers from withdrawing from lawsuits and forcing Kaul to get legislative approval before settling cases.
A coalition of liberal-leaning group allege the session was illegal. Dane County Judge Richard Niess agreed last month and blocked the laws. The 3rd District Court of Appeals stayed his ruling days later pending Republicans' full appeal.
The coalition on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to take the case directly, saying the it presents novel questions about state law.
Misha Tseytlin, an attorney representing Republican legislators, didn't immediately respond to an email.
Conservatives hold a 4-3 majority on the Supreme Court.
Supreme Court Justice Kelly says he expects to run
MADISON — Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly says he expects to run for election when his seat is up next year.
Kelly's comment in a text message to The Associated Press on Wednesday comes after conservative candidate Brian Hagedorn declared victory in his race against liberal-backed challenger Lisa Neubauer.
Kelly is part of the 4-3 conservative majority on the court. A Hagedorn win would increase that to 5-2, no longer putting majority control in play for Kelly's race next year.
Kelly says, "Although I've not announced anything yet, I certainly expect to be running." He says he won't be more definitive until he formally announces.
Marquette University law professor Ed Fallone announced last week he's running. He was backed by Democrats in a previous unsuccessful bid in 2013. Kelly was appointed in 2016.
Former state legislator is Green Bay's next mayor
GREEN BAY — Green Bay has a new mayor for the first time in 16 years.
Former Democratic state Rep. Eric Genrich beat local businessman Patrick Buckley with about 58 percent of the vote in Tuesday's election. Genrich succeeds Jim Schmitt, the long-serving mayor of Green Bay, who's stepping down after four terms.
Genrich promises not to marginalize the nearly 8,300 residents who voted for his opponent.
Major issues in the campaign included improving and paying for infrastructure. Genrich says he'll get to work on fixing roads on day one, which will be April 16.
Court allows state to leave health care lawsuit
MADISON — A federal court has allowed Wisconsin to withdraw from a multi-state federal lawsuit related to the national health care law.
The approval granted Tuesday is the first time Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has withdrawn the state from a lawsuit after the Legislature attempted to block him from doing that in a December lame-duck session. Kaul acted in March after a Wisconsin judge repealed the lame-duck laws, but before a state appeals court put that ruling on hold last week.
The U.S. District Court in Northern Texas on Tuesday approved Kaul's request to remove Wisconsin from a lawsuit challenging a federal rule that interpreted a ban on sex discrimination in the health care law as including "gender identity" and "termination of pregnancy."
Kaul is also seeking to withdraw Wisconsin from a higher profile multi-state lawsuit attempting to repeal the health care law.
