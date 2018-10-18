Volunteers search for missing girl
BARRON— One hundred volunteers in a town where a teenage girl went missing are scouring the area for pieces of evidence that can provide clues to the girl’s disappearance and her parents’ death.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald requested the volunteers Thursday afternoon as the search for 13-year-old Jayme Closs continues. She has been missing since deputies responding to a 911 call early Monday found her parents dead in their home in Barron. They were identified as James and Denise Closs. Authorities say they were fatally shot.
Jayme Closs has been ruled out a suspect and investigators believe she’s in danger.
Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Department of Justice is sending therapists and comfort dogs to the help students at the school attended by a girl missing since her parents were fatally shot in their home.
The state DOJ said in an announcement Thursday it is also sending school resource officers to the Barron School District.
Barron is about 80 miles northeast of Minneapolis.
Unemployment rate still below 3 percent
MADISON — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate notched an eighth straight month under 3 percent, more positive economic news for Gov. Scott Walker with the election just over two weeks away.
The state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was 3 percent in September, the same as in August. The state lost 900 private-sector jobs between August and September but was up 35,900 from the previous year.
Prior to last year, Wisconsin’s unemployment rate never dropped below 3 percent. The record was set in April when it dipped to 2.8 percent.
Walker has pointed to the state’s low unemployment as he makes the case for a third term. Having few people looking for work has also created a worker shortage problem for some businesses.
Autoposy: Man was beaten days before he died
OSHKOSH — Police say a man found dead in his Oshkosh home last week had been beaten five days before he died.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that 47-year-old Steven Mallas died as a result of complications from that beating on a sidewalk in Oshkosh on Oct. 7.
Police continue to investigation. They say the crime appears to be an isolated incident.
Arrest made in Lisbon killing
WAUKESHA COUNTY — Sheriff’s officials have made an arrest in a fatal shooting Wednesday in the Town of Lisbon.
Another man is in custody.
A neighbor, Gary Pinter, told WITI-TV that he has known the victim since he was a young boy. Pinter says the young man had recently graduated from high school and lived with his grandmother.
It was not clear as of Thursday what motivated the shooting.
10-year-old shoots boy, 12
MILWAUKEE — Police say a 10-year-old girl accidentally shot a 12-year-old boy inside a Milwaukee residence.
The shooting happened about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at a north side home. Police say the boy suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to the hospital.
Authorities say two adults have been arrested in connection with the shooting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.