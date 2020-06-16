Wisconsin In Brief

Woman gets leniency in shooting case
MADISON — A Dane County judge says a woman who accidentally shot a friend in the face won't have to serve any additional jail time and can ask to have her felony conviction expunged after she pays restitution and court costs.
Prosecutors wanted Kennedy DeNoble, 18, to spend six more months in jail and serve probation for shooting Gregory Hampton Jr. at his Madison apartment last year.
Hampton’s mother, Stephanie Brandstetter, told Judge John Hyland Monday her son has endured one surgery after another during three months in the hospital and still has a long way to go.
The State Journal in Madison reports that as part of a plea agreement, DeNoble pleaded guilty in March to injury by negligent use of a weapon.
DeNoble was initially charged in with first-degree reckless injury for the shooting, which happened on April 20, 2019, while she played with the Hampton's gun, believing it was unloaded.
Candidate accuses rival of harassment
MADISON — A black state Assembly candidate is accusing a white rival of harassing him by taking photos of his house.
Samba Baldeh, who is black, and Walt Stewart, who is white, are two of four Democrats vying to replace outgoing state Rep. Melissa Sargent's seat representing parts of Madison.
Baldeh issued a statement Sunday accusing Stewart of driving past his house with two other white men and taking photos. Baldeh said he confronted Stewart, who gave him a “nonsensical response" and then identified himself as Baldeh's Assembly opponent. When pressed Stewart said that he “just happened to be in the neighborhood, saw his house and decided to take pictures," according to Baldeh.
“This is not about me, this is not about him, this is about what's happening in this country, so if he cannot see that it is absolutely threatening in these times for three white men to slowly drive by a black man's house . . . then he has a judgement problem,” Baldeh told the Wisconsin State Journal.
Stewart issued a statement saying that Baldeh “misstated” the incident. He, his campaign manager and a videographer were touring the area to gather ideas for a campaign video, he said. He said he agreed to delete the photo at Baldeh's request.
Identity of drowned kayaker released
MONTELLO — A woman who drowned while kayaking in Marquette County was from Ripon, according to sheriff's officials.
Tammi McCauley, 57, was kayaking with her sister on the Mecan River in the Town of Mecan Saturday.
Authorities say bystanders attempted to revive the woman before emergency crews arrived. WLUK-TV reports she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident is under investigation.
Fatal construction accident investigated
GREEN BAY— Investigators are probing a fatal construction accident in Green Bay.
The Green Bay Press-Gazette reports that a 52-year-old man was killed Friday morning on the city’s northeast side. Police would not identify the property where the incident occurred, saying only the death involved a vehicle accident.
The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed it is investigating Jamar Co., a subcontractor working on a new mill project at Green Bay Packaging in the same block where the man was killed.
Miron Construction and Green Bay Packaging both issued statements saying the man worked for one of the subcontractors working on the site.
The $500 million mill project has required the work of about 600 subcontractors. Work at the site began in 2018.
Alcohol blamed in fatal crash
MILWAUKEE — A man is dead after he smashed his car into a Dodge County home.
WTMJ-AM reported that sheriff’s deputies were called to the home off state Highway 33 in the Town of Trenton around 7 a.m. Sunday.
Investigators say the 24-year-old driver took a curve too fast and smashed into a ditch before hitting the home. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities say alcohol was likely a factor in the crash.
Associated Press
