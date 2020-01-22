Wisconsin In Brief

Officials say with minutes of the SWAT team arriving, there was an officer-involved shooting. Authorities did not immediately provide details of the shooting, just that the person had died.

As required by state law, the shooting is being investigated by an outside agency, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

Evers signs Lyme disease measures

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday signed into law a pair of bills designed to combat the spread of Lyme disease by warning visitors to state parks and other outdoor properties about the risks and making insect repellent available to buy in state parks and trails.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Under one new law, the state Department of Natural Resources would be required to post at least one sign warning visitors about Lyme disease at each state park, trail, recreation area and forest. The second new law allows the department to sell insect repellent in state parks and forests.

Lyme disease is caused by bacteria transmitted through tick bites. Symptoms can include fever, headache, fatigue and rashes. If left untreated it can spread to joints, the heart and nervous system, causing pain, dizziness, heart palpitations and inflammation of the brain and spinal cord.