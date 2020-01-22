Wisconsin In Brief

Man with gun detained at airport
MILWAUKEE — The Transportation Security Administration said officials stopped a Wisconsin man with a loaded gun Tuesday while going through a checkpoint at Mitchell International Airport.
The TSA said its officers saw the .38-caliber handgun loaded with six bullets when the man removed his coat and placed it on a conveyor belt to walk through a X-ray machine.
The man, a Mequon resident whose name was not released, told security he didn't know he was carrying a loaded gun because he thought it was in a different jacket.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department sent deputies to confiscate the man's gun and to question him. He was given a citation on state weapon charges.
The TSA said this is the first gun that's been caught this year at Milwaukee's airport. Last year, security spotted 16 firearms and 11 in 2018.
Man killed in SWAT standoff
FOX CROSSING — A person wanted for felony warrants has died after a shooting involving officers from the Winnebago County SWAT team, according to sheriff's officials.
Authorities said the person who died was also wanted for questioning in multiple crimes.
The SWAT team was summoned to the scene about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near the border of Appleton and the Village of Fox Crossing by the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group.
Officials say with minutes of the SWAT team arriving, there was an officer-involved shooting. Authorities did not immediately provide details of the shooting, just that the person had died.
As required by state law, the shooting is being investigated by an outside agency, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.
Evers signs Lyme disease measures
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday signed into law a pair of bills designed to combat the spread of Lyme disease by warning visitors to state parks and other outdoor properties about the risks and making insect repellent available to buy in state parks and trails.
Under one new law, the state Department of Natural Resources would be required to post at least one sign warning visitors about Lyme disease at each state park, trail, recreation area and forest. The second new law allows the department to sell insect repellent in state parks and forests.
Lyme disease is caused by bacteria transmitted through tick bites. Symptoms can include fever, headache, fatigue and rashes. If left untreated it can spread to joints, the heart and nervous system, causing pain, dizziness, heart palpitations and inflammation of the brain and spinal cord.
The average number of Lyme disease cases in Wisconsin has more than doubled over the last decade. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Wisconsin saw 1,121 confirmed cases in 2018, the fifth-highest number of cases in the country behind Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Connecticut.
Deer harvest total drop by 50,000
MADISON — Hunters in Wisconsin killed nearly 50,000 fewer deer last year than in 2018, according to a report state Department of Natural Resources officials planned to submit to their board Tuesday.
Hunters killed 288,025 deer across all seasons, including archery, the November nine-day gun season, the youth hunt and the muzzleloader season, according to the report. That's down 14% from 335,243 deer in 2018.
The nine-day season saw a 23.5% drop-off, from 219,715 kills in 2018 to 168,091 last year. DNR officials attributed the decline to a number of factors. They said the season started so late that the rut had ended and deer weren't moving. They blamed wet, snowy weather during the last half of the season, too. The wet fall delayed harvests so dramatically that more than 2 million acres were still covered with standing corn at the end of November, providing deer more cover than normal, they added.
Wardens investigated four non-fatal hunting incidents across all the seasons. They all occurred during the nine-day season. None involved a mentored hunter.
Total license sales also dipped, from 806,442 to 794,712. More hunters turned in their deer for sampling for chronic wasting disease, though; the DNR collected 17,828 samples statewide compared to 17,200 in 2018.
Madison-area legislator to retire
MADISON — Another long-time Democratic state senator announced Tuesday he won't seek re-election this fall.
Mark Miller of Monona announced on the Senate floor that he won't run again this November. A former fighter pilot, Miller has served in the Senate since 2004. He was the minority leader when Senate Democrats fled to Illinois in 2011 in a vain attempt to block a vote on then-Gov. Scott Walker's signature law that stripped public workers of their union rights.
Miller told his colleagues Tuesday that a winner-take-all culture has come to dominate political campaigns and government. He suggested legislators schedule committee hearings and votes on any bills with bipartisan sponsors and a nonpartisan process for drawing legislative district boundaries.
Miller is the second Democratic senator to announce his retirement this month. Sen. Dave Hansen of Green Bay announced Jan. 9 that he won't seek re-election in November. He has served in the Senate since 2001.
Republicans currently control the Senate 19-14. Miller and Hansen's retirements will create two open seats. Miller's district covers much of Madison and its eastern suburbs and leans heavily Democratic. The district's three Assembly representatives, Gary Hebl, Jimmy Anderson and Melissa Sargent, are all Democrats.
Hansen's district leans heavily conservative, however. Democrats will face an uphill fight to hold on to it in November.