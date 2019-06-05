Court upholds cold case murder conviction
MADISON — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a man sentenced to life in prison for a 1998 murder that had been cold for over a decade.
The court on Wednesday agreed with a state appeals court ruling last year that upheld the conviction of Peter Hanson in the killing of Chad McLean in Oconto County.
McLean disappeared in February 1998 and his body was found a month later in the Pensaukee River. He had been shot four times in the head.
The case went cold until 2009 when Hanson's estranged wife told investigators that Hanson had killed McLean.
Hanson argued on appeal that the trial court improperly admitted portions of his testimony during trial and that his attorney was ineffective.
But the Supreme Court, in agreeing with the appeals court, rejected all of his arguments.
Senate OKs prescription drug step therapy
MADISON — The Wisconsin Senate has passed a bipartisan proposal designed to make it easier for patients to get needed prescription drugs even when insurance companies force them to try less-expensive alternatives first.
The Senate approved the measure unanimously on a voice vote Wednesday. It now heads to the Assembly, which must also pass it before it would go to Gov. Tony Evers.
Under step therapy, an insurance company can require a patient to try less expensive treatment options before advancing to more expensive ones originally prescribed by a doctor. The bill would establish a clear appeals process and detail cases for bypassing the protocol when medically necessary.
About two dozen other states have adopted similar guidelines and protocols making it easier for patients to get exceptions.
