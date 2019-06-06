Republicans scale back crime lab staffing
MADISON — The Legislature's budget-writing committee has voted to scale back the number of new crime lab analysts Gov. Tony Evers wanted to give the state Department of Justice in the state budget.
Evers' state budget would supply $1.6 million over the next two years to fund 14 additional positions at the crime labs, including 5 DNA analysts, three crime scene examiners, three toxicologists, two firearm analysts and one evidence examiner.
Republicans who control the committee on Thursday approved spending $722,400 to fund 7.4 new positions, including 2.6 DNA analysts, 1.6 toxicologists, a firearms analyst and an evidence examiner.
They also cut $2.5 million for DOJ's Legal Services Division, which handles consumer and environmental protection cases, and dropped Evers' proposal to add three digital forensic analysts to help local police departments.
The committee passed the changes on a 12-4 vote, with all four Democrats voting against the moves.
DNR sued over fracking decision
MADISON — An Atlanta-based fracking company is taking the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to court over its decision to deny a permit to construct a $75 million sand processing plant in Monroe County.
Wisconsin Public Radio reports Thursday that Meteor Timber filed a lawsuit in Monroe County circuit court challenging the DNR decision to invalidate a permit granted earlier to fill 16 acres of wetland.
A spokesman for the DNR did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
The DNR under former Gov. Scott Walker granted the permit in 2017. An administrative law judge revoked the permit in 2018, finding that the agency lacked enough information to grant it.
Meteor Timber asked the DNR to review that decision and last month the agency secretary appointed by Gov. Tony Evers declined to reinstate the permit.
Teachers train for tech literacy
MILWAUKEE — Dozens of Wisconsin schools are participating in a program created by tech giant Microsoft's philanthropic arm to address a shortage of computer science professionals across the country.
The Technology Education and Literacy in Schools program pairs educators with technology professionals to teach computer science in schools that might not have been able to offer the subject. The partnership simultaneously trains teachers in the subject so they can take over instruction in two years.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction says 17 teachers completed a state preparation program in computer science over the past five years. Fifty received regular licenses and 46 received emergency licenses or permits to teach computer science.
The small numbers mean some students weren't getting exposed to the subject.
Woman indicted in reservation crash
MILWAUKEE — A federal grand jury had indicted a Keshena woman in a fatal crash on the Menominee Indian Reservation.
Erin Schweitzer, 39, is charged with involuntary manslaughter for a two-vehicle crash in April in the Legend Lake area that killed a passenger and seriously injured two people in the other vehicle. The indictment alleges Schweitzer was intoxicated.
Schweitzer is also charged with two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.
Baby's death investigated
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says it's investigating the homicide death of a 2-month-old baby.
The medical examiner says the infant was pronounced dead shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday at Children's Hospital following an incident that occurred earlier in the day on the city's north side.
No other details were released on Thursday.
Toddler shot in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Police say a 3-year-old child is the victim of gunfire in Milwaukee.
Authorities say the boy was shot at a north side home shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday. He was seriously wounded and taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery. There's no word on his condition.
The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation as of Thursday.
