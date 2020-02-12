Wisconsin In Brief

Two killed in suspected OWI crashes
MILWAUKEE — Police say two people were killed after being struck by suspected drunk drivers in two separate crashes on Milwaukee's near west side.
Marquette University officials identified one of the victims as Joe Daniels, 60, a business school dean and a faculty member since 1992.
He was crossing a main street on campus about 8 p.m. Tuesday when a 20-year-old female driver struck him, according to police. The woman was arrested.
About 90 minutes earlier, a 37-year-old Milwaukee man standing on a median of an intersection was struck by a vehicle that was going in reverse, the Journal Sentinel reported.
The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 47-year-old driver was also arrested on suspicion of driving drunk.
Autopsies were expected to be done Wednesday, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.
Salary boost proposed for troopers
MADISON — Starting salaries for Wisconsin state troopers would increase nearly $6,000 a year under their first new contract in five years that was poised for approval Wednesday after a previous agreement with higher raises was rejected.
The deal, heard by a committee of legislative leaders, was expected to be approved by lawmakers who were voting remotely by paper ballot. The results were to be released later Wednesday. No lawmaker voiced opposition to the plan during a brief hearing.
The troopers' last approved contract ended in 2015. The new deal, covering 370 state troopers, is retroactive to the two year-period that ended in July 2019. Troopers will receive a lump sum payment.
Under the deal, starting salaries will increase from $43,680 a year to $49,358. The pay scale will be adjusted for all troopers based on their years of service and they will also receive a 2% pay raise for each of the past two years. Troopers will now reach the top pay scale of $71,593 after seven years rather than 10.
Total increases amount to a 9.9 bump for the entire bargaining unit. Republican legislative leaders balked at the previous contract, which had starting salary increases of more than 20%. The total cost of the new deal is about $2.6 million, or roughly half as much as the rejected plan.
Chad Thompson, a master trooper based in Wood County who is also president of the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Association, said he hoped the new deal would help the Wisconsin State Patrol with recruitment and retention. He was also optimistic that a new contract, covering the current year and beyond, could be negotiated soon.
“We’d like to never get to this position again where we have that four or five year gap between contracts," he said.
Accused appeals competency ruling
MADISON — A man charged with fatally shooting his sister at her Madison home is appealing a judge's ruling that he is incompetent to stand trial.
The judge authorized a state mental health facility to medicate Joseph Green involuntarily, a ruling he's seeking to reverse.
At Monday’s hearing in Dane County Circuit Court, Green’s public defenders argued there was no need to authorize involuntary medication for Gree, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.
He is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of his 63-year-old sister, Shelia Green, on Christmas Eve. A hearing on the appeal has not been set.
Teen killed in snowmobile crash
TOWN OF SEYMOUR — A freshman at Seymour High School has died in a snowmobile crash in Outagamie County.
The 15-year-old boy died Wednesday morning when he missed a stop sign on the Oneida trail system and was struck by an SUV on County Road VV, according to sheriff's officials.
WLUK-TV reported that the teen from Black Creek was wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the SUV, a 37-year-old woman and two children in the vehicle were not injured.
Seymour School District Superintendent Laurie Asher said counselors will be available at all schools in the coming days and weeks to support students, staff and community members.
Associated Press