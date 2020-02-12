Wisconsin In Brief

Salary boost proposed for troopers

MADISON — Starting salaries for Wisconsin state troopers would increase nearly $6,000 a year under their first new contract in five years that was poised for approval Wednesday after a previous agreement with higher raises was rejected.

The deal, heard by a committee of legislative leaders, was expected to be approved by lawmakers who were voting remotely by paper ballot. The results were to be released later Wednesday. No lawmaker voiced opposition to the plan during a brief hearing.

The troopers' last approved contract ended in 2015. The new deal, covering 370 state troopers, is retroactive to the two year-period that ended in July 2019. Troopers will receive a lump sum payment.

Under the deal, starting salaries will increase from $43,680 a year to $49,358. The pay scale will be adjusted for all troopers based on their years of service and they will also receive a 2% pay raise for each of the past two years. Troopers will now reach the top pay scale of $71,593 after seven years rather than 10.

