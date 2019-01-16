Froedtert settles hazardous waste suit
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin’s attorney general says a Milwaukee area hospital will pay $360,000 to settle a lawsuit for improperly disposing of pharmaceutical hazardous waste from 2013 to 2016.
Attorney General Josh Kaul on Tuesday announced the settlement approved by a Milwaukee County judge.
The lawsuit from the state against Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital Inc., also accused the hospital of failing to keep records of hazardous waste solvents and not providing adequate training for waste disposal. The hospital has since implemented a program to ensure hazardous waste is disposed of properly.
Shutdown spurs unemployment claims
MADISON — Hundreds of federal workers in Wisconsin are seeking unemployment benefits from the state as the partial federal government shutdown continues.
The state Department of Workforce Development reported Tuesday that 426 unemployment claims were filed between Jan. 7 and Jan. 11. There are more than 29,000 federal workers in the state.
Furloughed federal workers are being encouraged by Gov. Tony Evers’ administration to apply for unemployment benefits to help them while they are not collecting their federal pay checks.
Affected workers are encouraged to provide wage verification through pay stubs or a W-2 form, as the state may be unable to verify it through their closed office.
Federal workers who are still on the job but not being paid are unable to collect state unemployment benefits. And those who receive back pay would be required to repay any unemployment benefits received.
Man convicted in Dane County murder
MADISON — A Dane County jury has convicted a Marshall man of killing another man and hiding the body in a storage unit.
WMTV reports that 60-year-old Daniel Lieske has been found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 21-year-old Jesse Faber in January 2018. Lieske pleaded guilty earlier to hiding the body, but claimed the shooting was in self-defense.
Authorities say Lieske shot Faber during a fight inside Lieske’s home in January 2018. Lieske then hid Faber’s body in a storage unit in Rio.
Meichelle Goss, Lieske’s girlfriend, pleaded guilty in December 2018 to hiding a corpse.
Man found at casino believed murdered
TOWN OF DELTON — Sheriff’s officials say the death of a man whose body was found in a casino parking lot in Sauk County is being investigated as a homicide.
Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said authorities received a call Monday morning from a Town of Delton resident who reported a missing family member. The missing man, in his 80s, had last been seen at the caller’s home Sunday afternoon.
Deputies found the man dead in his vehicle outside the Ho-Chunk Casino Monday afternoon. He has not yet been identified.
Meister said the Sheriff’s Office is seeking a 68-year-old rural Middleton man who was last seen leaving the casino Monday about 1 a.m. as well as a younger unidentified man who left with him.
Associated Press
