Wisconsin In Brief

Criminal records must be expunged
MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Justice must expunge arrest records of people who aren’t charged from its criminal database, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday.
The decision centers around Demonta Antonio Hall of Milwaukee.
According to court documents, Hall was arrested in 2015 for possession of an electronic weapon but prosecutors decided not to charge him two days after the arrest. When he was arrested he had an outstanding warrant for a traffic citation. He pleaded guilty and paid a fine on the same day prosecutors decided not to charge him in the weapons arrest.
Hall was arrested again in 2017, this time for second-degree sexual assault. Two days after the arrest prosecutors decided not to charge him. At the time of that arrest he again had an outstanding warrant, this time for disorderly conduct. He was fined in connection with that offense.
The Justice Department fused all the arrests and convictions into one file in its criminal database in accordance with agency procedures. The database is a public record that forms the basis of criminal background checks.
Hall asked the department to expunge the weapon and assault arrests from his file. State law requires the agency to expunge cases where a suspect isn’t charged from the database. The department refused, however, interpreting the statutes to mean that people must be cleared of all offenses in their record before anything can be expunged. Hall didn’t meet that criteria because he wasn’t cleared of his traffic and disorderly conduct citations.
Hall sued in 2017 demanding the department expunge the weapon and assault arrests. A Milwaukee County judge agreed with him; the Justice Department appealed.
The 2nd District Court of Appeals sided with Hall, finding that state law plainly says that anyone who is arrested but not charged is entitled to have the record of that case expunged from the database. The court added that the Justice Department has no legal authority to fuse unrelated charges together to prevent expungement.
Asked for comment, Justice Department spokeswoman Rebecca Ballweg said only that the agency was reviewing the decision.
The nonprofit law firm Legal Action of Wisconsin represented Hall in the case. His attorney, Kori Ashley, said in an email that criminal databases can hurt people’s chances of renting a home or finding a job and Wednesday’s decision “will have a positive effect on our clients who are only looking to improve their lives.”
Young child shot in foot
MADISON — Madison police are investigating a shooting that left a young child injured.
Authorities say a child about four years old was shot in the foot Wednesday on the city’s east side.
Police Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement the child’s injury isn’t life threatening.
Hartman says police investigators have talked to everyone at the scene and there is no ongoing threat to the community. The investigation continues.
17 gang members rounded up; 7 still at large
MILWAUKEE — Twenty-four people associated with a violent drug trafficking gang operating in a northeast Milwaukee neighborhood face federal charges, authorities said Wednesday.
Hundreds of federal, state and local officers executed search warrants Tuesday and rounded up 17 of the defendants. The rest remained at large Wednesday, U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger said.
Officers recovered 53 firearms, including military assault-style weapons, 900 grams of heroin, and more than 150 grams of a drug mixture that contained fentanyl. They also found cocaine, marijuana and $300,000 in cash.
“Drug trafficking organizations cause much of the firearms violence in Milwaukee,” Krueger said at a news conference.
“These groups battle for territory, intimidate witnesses, they attempt to rob each other and they do so using lethal weapons,” Krueger said.
Officials said the gang is known as the Buffum Meinecke Boys, which are the names of two streets in the Harambee neighborhood.
Fifteen of the defendants are charged with conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana. One of the defendants is charged with unlawful possession of 37 firearms.
FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Hughes said the Buffum Meinecke Boys have a unique profile.
“They’ve established alliances with other violent gangs for one single purpose and that’s to enhance profits from the sale of heroin on the streets of Milwaukee.”
The defendants were charged based on a joint investigation by officers from the FBI’s Southeastern Wisconsin Gang Task Force, the Milwaukee Police Department, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, IRS’ criminal investigative unit and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
2 programs suspended in wake of virus
MADISON — University of Wisconsin-Madison officials said Wednesday they have suspended study-abroad programs with South Korea and China amid fears of the coronavirus.
State health officials, meanwhile, stressed during a conference call with reporters that the number of confirmed infections in Wisconsin remains at one and influenza poses a more serious threat to state residents right now.
UW-Madison officials said five students enrolled at Yonsei University and Korea University in Seoul will be returning to the United States. University spokesman John Lucas said he didn’t know their individual destinations.
The university made the move after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised their warning levels to avoid non-essential travel to South Korea.
Lucas said Wednesday that the university suspended its Chinese study-abroad program in late January. Seven students were not able to travel to the country as a result.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Wednesday that UW-Milwaukee has asked two students studying abroad in South Korea to return to the U.S. in light of the CDC warning. They’re due to fly back on Friday. UW-Milwaukee doesn’t have any students studying in China.
State health officials told reporters during a conference call Wednesday afternoon that the state has still seen only one confirmed case. That person contracted the virus in China while on vacation to celebrate the Chinese New Year; the infection was confirmed in early February.
Tests on another patient are still pending but “the immediate risk to communities in Wisconsin has not changed,” Ryan Westergaard, the state’s chief medical officer and state epidemiologist for communicable diseases, said.
The state Department of Health Services is reviewing its plans for dealing with a large-scale outbreak, said .Jeff Phillips, DHS director of emergency preparedness The strategy includes conserving respirators, how to care for people through telehealth techniques and how to encourage “social distancing” by canceling or postponing large gatherings, encouraging colleges to hold classes remotely and imposing quarantines, Phillips said.
Still, Westergaard noted Wisconsin has seen 20,000 cases of influenza this flu season and DHS considers that a more serious threat to public health in the state than the coronavirus.
