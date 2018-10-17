Fatal shooting investigated
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the fatal shooting of two people on the city's north side.
Officers responded to a report of an injured person shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police say they found the bodies of an adult female and an adult male. Both had been shot and died on the scene.
Circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.
Man pleads not guilty of shooting neighbor
WAUNAKEE — A Waunakee man accused of fatally shooting his neighbor has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
Seventy-four-year-old Ronald Jenne was ordered to stand trial Tuesday after a preliminary hearing in Dane County Circuit Court. Jenne is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless endangerment.
He's accused of killing 54-year-old Julie Anderson last August. She lived across the hall from Jenne at Creekside Condominiums in Waunakee. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Jenne is also accused of pointing a gun at Anderson's 15-year-old son.
A criminal complaint says that before she died, Anderson told first responders it was Jenne who shot her.
