Wisconsin In Brief

Child dies on Make-A-Wish trip
SUSSEX — A Wisconsin family is mourning their 11-year-old son who died on a Make-A-Wish trip to the Mall of America in Minnesota over New Year's.
Sixth-grader Mikey Choroszy of Sussex had brain cancer. Mikey experienced the FlyOver America ride, shopped at The LEGO Store and rode the Ferris wheel at the megamall in Bloomington, Minnesota. But the boy became unresponsive at dinner and died on New Year's Day at a Minneapolis hospital.
Mikey was diagnosed with a tumor on his brain stem about 15 months ago. his mother, Tammy Wildish, told WTMJ-TV her son “was a fighter, he never gave up.”
As of Wednesday, a GoFundMe page has raised more than $41,000 , more than twice its goal of $20,000.
Driver shot in carjacking
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for a suspect who shot a driver during a carjacking and fled with the vehicle and a toddler in the back seat.
The 28-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound and is recovering at a hospital, according to police.
The 2-year-old boy in the Nissan Sentra was recovered unharmed. Police did not immediately say how the toddler was found.
The carjacking happened on Milwaukee's northwest side about 7 p.m. Tuesday. Police say they are looking for a known suspect as well as the vehicle.
State residents saving on taxes
MADISON — Wisconsin residents continue to spend less of their income on taxes, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
The report found that Wisconsinites spent 10.3% of their income on state and local taxes in fiscal year 2019, down from 10.4% in 2018. The share of income consumed by taxes has declined every year since 2011, the report said.
Tax revenues grew by 4.5% in fiscal year 2019, due mostly to a 6% increase in state collections, the report said, marking the biggest percentage increase since 2011. But the jump was offset by a 5.1% increase in personal income in 2018, leaving residents better able to pay the higher taxes.
Local tax collections grew 1.8%, which was below the rate of inflation and less than a 1.9% increase in 2018. Local taxes as a share of personal income dropped from 3.6% in 2018 to 3.5% in 2019, their lowest level in Forum records dating back to 1970.
The report concludes that sweeping changes to state and local taxes look unlikely as long as state government remains divided. Republicans currently control both legislative houses and Democrat Tony Evers holds the governor's office.
Remains found 37 years ago identified
BARRON — Remains found in western Wisconsin in 1982 have been identified as those of a Minnesota man, authorities said Tuesday.
The Barron County Sheriff's Department said the remains are those of Kraig King from White Bear Lake, a suburb of St. Paul, Minnesota.
On Sept. 21, 1982, loggers found a pile of clothes on private land near Highway 25 about 4 miles north of Ridgeland, Wisconsin. The loggers discovered the clothing actually was decomposed human remains.
Authorities estimated the man died between April to May 1982 and his death was a homicide.
With help from the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the DNA Doe Project, the Barron County Sheriff's Department was able to identify the remains as King, Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in a news release. The DNA Doe Project is a nonprofit volunteer organization formed to identify unidentified remains using forensic genealogy.
King's homicide remains under investigation.
