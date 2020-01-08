Wisconsin In Brief

The 2-year-old boy in the Nissan Sentra was recovered unharmed. Police did not immediately say how the toddler was found.

The carjacking happened on Milwaukee's northwest side about 7 p.m. Tuesday. Police say they are looking for a known suspect as well as the vehicle.

State residents saving on taxes

MADISON — Wisconsin residents continue to spend less of their income on taxes, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

The report found that Wisconsinites spent 10.3% of their income on state and local taxes in fiscal year 2019, down from 10.4% in 2018. The share of income consumed by taxes has declined every year since 2011, the report said.

Tax revenues grew by 4.5% in fiscal year 2019, due mostly to a 6% increase in state collections, the report said, marking the biggest percentage increase since 2011. But the jump was offset by a 5.1% increase in personal income in 2018, leaving residents better able to pay the higher taxes.

Local tax collections grew 1.8%, which was below the rate of inflation and less than a 1.9% increase in 2018. Local taxes as a share of personal income dropped from 3.6% in 2018 to 3.5% in 2019, their lowest level in Forum records dating back to 1970.