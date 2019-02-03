Pedestrian walking on interstate struck, killed
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee authorities say a pedestrian was struck and killed while walking on an interstate.
Deputies responded just before 11 p.m. Saturday to a report of a person walking on northbound Interstate 43. A few minutes later, deputies were told that the pedestrian had been struck.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the victim suffered "massive injuries." The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the scene. The name of the victim was not immediately released on Sunday.
Authorities say two drivers were located and questioned. Their vehicles are being held, and the drivers are cooperating with investigators. Authorities are searching for a third driver and vehicle.
The crash closed the northbound lanes of I-43 from late Saturday until after 3 a.m. Sunday.
Guardians, teen charged in death of 7-year-old
MANITOWOC — Two adults and a teen have been arrested in last year's death of a 7-year-old Wisconsin boy who was allegedly beaten, forced to carry around a heavy log and was buried in the snow.
The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office says 7-year-old Ethan Hauschultz, of Newton, died on April 18. The boy's court-appointed guardians, Timothy Hauschultz and Tina McKeever-Hauschultz, and a 15-year-old boy were arrested Friday.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the cause of death to be hypothermia and blunt force injuries to the head, chest and abdomen.
WLUK-TV reports that Timothy Hauschultz is charged with felony murder and five other charges. The 15-year-old boy is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and six other charges. McKeever-Hauschultz faces two charges.
Court documents do not list attorneys for the defendants.
Classes relocated at UW-Madison after water damage
MADISON — Some classes are being relocated on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus after weekend flooding caused damage to two buildings.
Both Vilas Hall and the Chemistry Building were closed because of the damage.
The university said Sunday morning that a pipe burst inside Vilas Hall, damaging several floors. On Friday, a water main break affected the Chemistry Building's first floor, basement, sub-basement and elevators.
Classes in those two buildings will need to be relocated Monday and Tuesday. The Wisconsin State Journal reports students and faculty are asked to check their university emails about where to go.
