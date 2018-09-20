Senate colleague push for confirmation process delay
MADISON — Democratic U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin, of Wisconsin, and Catherine Cortez Masto, of Nevada, say the Supreme Court nomination process for Brett Kavanaugh should be put on hold until after an FBI background check can be completed.
Christine Blasey Ford has accused Kavanaugh of a decades-old sexual assault when they were both in high school.
Senate Republicans say they are moving ahead with a planned Monday hearing that both Kavanaugh and Blasey Ford were invited to attend.
Baldwin said Thursday at a news conference that the FBI should be allowed to complete its work before moving ahead. She called on committee chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, of Iowa, to accept what Baldwin called a “very reasonable” request to reopen Kavanaugh’s background check.
Cortez Masto said “we should take our time to do a thorough review” and complete a background check.
On a related note, Baldwin was scheduled to host a fundraiser in October with the attorneys representing the woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault from when they were both in high school.
But Baldwin’s campaign says the attorneys will now no longer be at the event, which was scheduled before the allegations were made against Kavanaugh.
An email invitation to the Oct. 1 fundraiser sent Thursday says the attorney will be available for “cocktails and conversation” with Baldwin in Washington, D.C.
Debra Katz and Lisa Banks along with End Citizens United were listed as planning to be at the fundraiser. Katz and Banks represent Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who brought the accusations against Kavanaugh.
Nicholson reaffirms support for Vukmir
MADISON — Republican Kevin Nicholson is voicing his support for Leah Vukmir, a month after she defeated him in the GOP Senate primary.
Nicholson sent an email to supporters on Thursday where he reaffirmed his support for Vukmir, which he had first voiced the night of his defeat. Vukmir beat him by 6 points.
Nicholson is a former U.S. Marine and Delafield management consultant.
Much of his message on Thursday was focused on the need he sees to defeat Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.
He says, “it is critical that we unite to defeat Tammy Baldwin.”
Vukmir says in a statement that she is grateful for Nicholson’s support and says that “together” that will make the case against Baldwin over the next six weeks.
Teen arrested in bus shooting incident
MADISON — Madison police have arrested a 15-year-old boy suspected of accidentally shooting two teenagers on a city bus near a high school.
Police arrested the teen at his home Thursday. Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain told the Wisconsin State Journal that the boy’s family had been in contact with police and that he surrendered when police showed up.
DeSpain says the shooting was unintentional. He says the boy had been showing the handgun to others on the bus when it went off, firing one shot.
A 16-year-old boy suffered a leg wound and another 16-year-old boy’s arm was grazed in the shooting Wednesday afternoon.
A Metro Transit spokesman says about 25 people were on the bus.
The shooting prompted nearby La Follette High School and Sennett Middle School to go into lockdown.
Man sentenced for OWI crash into squad
OSHKOSH — A Neenah man accused of crashing into a Winnebago County sheriff’s vehicle while driving drunk has been sentenced to nine months in jail and fined $600.
WLUK-TV reported that 60-year-old Harold Strozewski on Wednesday pleaded no contest to one count of drunken driving causing injury, and other charges were dismissed.
Authorities say Strozewski had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit when he hit a sheriff’s SUV parked along Interstate 41 on July 25. The deputy was investigating another crash and had his emergency lights activated.
Strozewski’s car spun into traffic after hitting the SUV and struck another vehicle. Both he and the deputy suffered minor injuries.
Strozewski will be on probation for three years and lose his driver’s license for two years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.