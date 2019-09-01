Police respond to melee on beach
MADISON — Madison police say they were called to break up a fight that involved about 50 people.
The State Journal in Madison reports that the disturbance happened about 6 p.m. Saturday on Olbrich Park Beach. Authorities say two large groups of people were fighting with each other.
Police did not say what sparked the fight. Several people were given citations for tentative battery charges.
Man killed in home invasion
MILWAUKEE — Police say a 21-year-old man was fatally shot Friday night during a home invasion on Milwaukee's south side.
According to media reports, people entered the home about 10 p.m. Friday and fired shots. Residents fled, but the 21-year-old was struck by gunfire.
Milwaukee firefighters performed CPR but the man died at the scene.
Police say the shooting might be drug-related.
Woman shot after crash confrontation
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 46-year-old woman was fatally shot late Friday afternoon after confronting a driver following a minor crash on the city's north side.
According to media reports, the woman was a passenger in the vehicle that got struck about 5:15 p.m. Friday. Police say she got out of the vehicle and exchanged words with the driver, who pulled out a gun, shot her and then fled.
Police reported that witnesses drove the woman to a hospital, where she died. Police were searching for the shooter.
No other details about the shooting were released.
