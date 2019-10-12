Driver who fled fatal crash sentenced

MILWAUKEE — A drunken driver who fled from a fatal crash in Milwaukee has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Media reports said 30-year-old Dennis Thomas Jr. was sentenced Thursday but avoided a homicide conviction because the other driver had gone through a stop sign. The crash occurred after 2 a.m. on April 7. Twenty-eight-year-old LaTisha DuPree died of massive injuries in the crash.

Thomas was initially charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, but further investigation revealed DuPree had sped through a stop sign and into the path of Thomas, who was speeding but did brake right before the impact.

Man, woman dead in north side fireMILWAUKEE — Authorities say two people are dead following an early morning fire on Milwaukee’s north side.

The blaze broke out around 6 a.m. Saturday near North 14th Street and West Capitol Drive.

The Milwaukee Fire Department says man and a woman were pronounced dead after being pulled from the blaze.

The fire is under investigation.

No other information about the victims was immediately available.

Police: Couple found dead were shot

GRAND CHUTE — Police say the couple found dead in a home near Appleton were fatally shot.

WLUK-TV reports the bodies of 40-year-old Koua Xiong and 36-year-old Se Chang-Xiong were found in a locked bedroom at the Town of Grand Chute home Monday. A gun was found at the scene. Grand Chute police spokesman Travis Waas says the deaths have been ruled a murder-suicide. Waas says the reason for the fatal shooting is not clear.

Officer discovered the bodies about 6 a.m. after they were called to do a welfare check.

Associated Press

