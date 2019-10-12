Driver who fled fatal crash sentenced
MILWAUKEE — A drunken driver who fled from a fatal crash in Milwaukee has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Media reports said 30-year-old Dennis Thomas Jr. was sentenced Thursday but avoided a homicide conviction because the other driver had gone through a stop sign. The crash occurred after 2 a.m. on April 7. Twenty-eight-year-old LaTisha DuPree died of massive injuries in the crash.
Thomas was initially charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, but further investigation revealed DuPree had sped through a stop sign and into the path of Thomas, who was speeding but did brake right before the impact.
Man, woman dead in north side fireMILWAUKEE — Authorities say two people are dead following an early morning fire on Milwaukee’s north side.
The blaze broke out around 6 a.m. Saturday near North 14th Street and West Capitol Drive.
The Milwaukee Fire Department says man and a woman were pronounced dead after being pulled from the blaze.
The fire is under investigation.
No other information about the victims was immediately available.
Police: Couple found dead were shot
GRAND CHUTE — Police say the couple found dead in a home near Appleton were fatally shot.
WLUK-TV reports the bodies of 40-year-old Koua Xiong and 36-year-old Se Chang-Xiong were found in a locked bedroom at the Town of Grand Chute home Monday. A gun was found at the scene. Grand Chute police spokesman Travis Waas says the deaths have been ruled a murder-suicide. Waas says the reason for the fatal shooting is not clear.
Officer discovered the bodies about 6 a.m. after they were called to do a welfare check.
— Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.