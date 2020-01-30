Wisconsin In Brief

Officers hurt in pursuit crash
MILWAUKEE — Two officers have been injured in a crash while pursuing a reckless driver in Milwaukee, according to police.
The person fleeing from police was also injured when an airbag deployed.
The pursuit began about 8 p.m. Wednesday on the city's north side, according to Capt. David Salazar.
An officer saw a pickup truck operating recklessly and began a pursuit when the driver sped away, Salazar said.
Moments later the pickup crashed into another squad car that was responding as a backup. Two officers in that squad car suffered blunt-force trauma injuries, but are expected to be OK.
Police arrested the driver on possible charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and fleeing an officer, causing injury.
Salazar said the injury crash brings to mind the death of Officer Charles Irvine Jr., 23, who died in a crash during a pursuit in June 2018.
"We all remember Officer Irvine (who) passed away in a very similar type of situation, and that's always something that we have to keep in the back of our minds when we're undertaking these very dangerous jobs," he said.
Court candidate launches TV ad
MADISON — Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly launched his first campaign television ad Thursday as he tries to fend off two liberal-leaning challengers.
The conservative-leaning Kelly's daughter, Anna, narrates the ad. She calls him a great judge who reads a lot. The camera then cuts to Kelly paging through law books.
“Statutes. Fascinating,” Kelly says.
The ad also shows Kelly staring at a copy of the U.S. Constitution handing on a wall.
“Perfection,” he says proudly.
Kelly goes on to declare that “America's great, da Bears stink, no judge should rewrite the law.”
The ad makes no mention of Kelly's opponents, Jill Karofsky and Ed Fallone. He will square off against both of them in a Feb. 18 primary. The top two vote-getters will meet in the April 7 general election.
Charles Nichols, Kelly's campaign manager, said the ad will play through the primary in Milwaukee, Wausau, Green Bay, La Crosse, Madison, Minneapolis and Duluth, Minnesota. He said the buy was a little more than $150,000.
Neither Karofsky or Fallone have launched any television ads yet.
Man sentenced in Fitchburg murder
MADISON — A man convicted in a 2018 Fitchburg homicide has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.
Gary Mays Jr. was convicted of felony murder after a jury trial last November.
Mays was also given six years of supervision to follow his prison time during sentencing in Dane County Circuit Court Wednesday.
Mays and two other men were charged in the death of Julian Patterson. Authorities say Patterson was shot and killed during a drug deal.
Court official reprimanded
MADISON — The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday reprimanded a part-time Wood County circuit court commissioner for not removing himself from hearing a case involving an attorney who was a personal friend.
The court reprimanded part-time commissioner Kenneth Gorski after agreeing with the Wisconsin Judicial Commission's determination that Gorski had willfully violated several rules of the judicial conduct code. Gorski works about two afternoons a month as a part-time circuit court commissioner, a job he started in 2014.
The complaint stems from a small claims case that Gorski should have recused himself from because he was personal friends for more than 20 years with the attorney, the Supreme Court said. They went on four overseas vacations together between 2015 and 2018 as well as frequent overnight golfing trips, the Supreme Court said.
During the trial, Gorski lost his temper with the defendant who was opposed by his attorney friend, groaning in anger and making sarcastic comments, the Supreme Court said.
Gorski admitted to all of the allegations of misconduct, the court said.
The court said a reprimand was sufficient to impress upon Gorski not to be involved in future cases involving a good friend and to treat people before him with “patience, dignity, and courtesy.”
