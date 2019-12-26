Wisconsin In Brief

Man struck by train dies
WAUKESHA — A 33-year-old Chicago man struck by a train in Waukesha on Tuesday has died of his injuries, police said Thursday.
Waukesha Fire Department Battalion Chief Mark Sweet said the man was struck early in the morning near an intersection. The conductor saw the man on the tracks, but the train was unable to stop in time, Sweet said.
“They’re big machines that do not stop easily,” Sweet told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Trains take about a quarter- or half-mile to stop, he added.
Emergency crews had to search for the man and found unconscious alongside the train.
He died later that afternoon, police said.
Police said the accident remained under investigation as of Thursday. No additional information was immediately available.
Arrest made in homicide case
MADISON — Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection with a Christmas Eve homicide in Madison.
The suspect was booked shortly after midnight Wednesday on a tentative charge of first-degree intentional homicide, the State Journal reported. The victim was shot to death, according to Madison Police Lt. Kipp Hartman.
“The investigation is still in the very early stages, but at this time we do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community,” Hartman said in a statement.
The incident is the fourth reported homicide in Madison this year and the second this month. Marcus T. Hamilton, 20, is charged with the Dec. 14 shooting death of Gunnar T.G. Holum, 18, after a drug deal turned into a robbery.
Associated Press and Lee Newspapers