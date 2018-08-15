Businesses damaged in Waukesha fire
WAUKESHA — Fire that may have started with a discarded cigarette damaged three downtown Waukesha businesses.
The Spring City Wine House and The Clarke Hotel sustained the heaviest damage Tuesday afternoon. The Steaming Cup was also damaged.
Fire officials say six firefighters suffered heat exhaustion or smoke inhalation while battling the fire Tuesday afternoon, including two who were sent to the hospital.
Authorities say carelessly discarded smoking materials likely sparked the fire.
At least a dozen other agencies provided mutual aid.
Candidates invited to debate
MADISON — The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association is inviting Wisconsin’s gubernatorial and Senate candidates to a pair of televised debates in October.
The association on Wednesday invited Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Democratic challenger Tony Evers to an Oct. 5 debate in Madison. The organization also invited Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Republican challenger Leah Vukmir to an Oct. 13 debate in Wausau.
Walker campaign manager Joe Fadness tweeted a statement saying Walker would appear at the gubernatorial debate and challenging Evers to another statewide debate. Evers said Tuesday he would debate Walker every day if Walker wanted.
Baldwin’s campaign issued a statement saying Baldwin would appear at the Oct. 13 debate and challenging Vukmir to two additional debates. Vukmir campaign spokesman Mattias Gugel didn’t immediately reply to an email.
Contract agreement ends strike at Trane
LA CROSSE — Union members at Trane Co. have approved a new deal that ends a four-day strike against the company in La Crosse.
A union representative said Wednesday that workers from two groups ratified a new, four-year contract.
The union’s 500 members rejected a proposed contract over the weekend and voted to go on strike after the previous contract expired Saturday.
Workers from two International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers locals said they wanted relief from long hours.
WXOW-TV reported that the union representative said strikers were to return to work Thursday but would not disclose details of the new contract.
The Trane Co. makes heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems and building management controls.
Trailblazing ruling made in regard to fracking
MADISON — An appeals court has rejected efforts by a group of landowners to block a proposed frack sand operation in western Wisconsin.
But the ruling could allow legal challenges based on damages that haven’t yet occurred.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported that an appeals court ruled last week that Jackson County landowners didn’t provide enough evidence to show they would be harmed by AllEnergy Hixton’s proposed $130 million project. Three families in Hixton had appealed their 2016 lawsuit against the Iowa-based company after it was dismissed.
The court recognized the landowners’ legal strategy known as “anticipated private nuisance” under Wisconsin law. The case is the first in the state to apply the legal theory to the frack sand industry.
Attorney Tim Jacobson says the ruling is “a huge victory for private property rights.”
