Senate OKs wetland mitigation measure
MADISON — The state Senate has approved a
that would require builders to purchase wetland mitigation credits within the watershed they’re changing.
Right now the Department of Natural Resources must require restoration, enhancement, creation or preservation of other wetlands as a condition of an individual permit allowing dredging or filling wetlands.
Builders can satisfy those conditions by purchasing credits from a mitigation bank located anywhere in Wisconsin. Banks are essentially a stash of credits generated by other builders that created or preserved wetlands.
The bill would require builders buy credits from banks located in the impacted watershed. The DNR could allow purchases from other watersheds if it would better serve natural resource goals.
The Senate approved the measure on a voice vote on Tuesday. It goes next to the Assembly.
Two bodies discovered near Appleton
GRAND CHUTE — Police says they were called to do a welfare check at a residence near Appleton and found the bodies of a man and woman.
Authorities say the bodies of a 40-year-old man and 36-year-old woman were found at the Town of Grand Chute address Monday.
According to WBAY-TV, police identified the male victim as Koua Xiong, 40, and the female victim as Se Chang-Xiong, 36.
Grand Chute police say it appears to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.
Senate OKs e-bike regulation
MADISON — Bikes with small rechargeable electric motors that are gaining in popularity would be regulated in a new way under a bill scheduled to pass the Wisconsin Legislature.
The measure approved by the state Senate on Tuesday changes how electric bikes, or e-bikes, are regulated under state law. Currently, they are treated as “motor bicycles,” which subject them to regulations written for old fashioned gas-powered motor bikes.
For example, under current law e-bikes are banned from bike paths and operators must carry a valid driver’s license.
The Assembly approved it on a voice vote in June. It goes next to Gov. Tony Evers.
Bill letting kids legally run lemonade stands advances
MADISON — Children in Wisconsin could legally operate lemonade stands under a bill passed in the state Senate.
But they’d have to hold the egg salad.
The measure would permit anyone under 18 to operate lemonade stands on private property without a permit and without fear of getting in trouble as has happened in some states. They couldn’t sell more than $2,000 of lemonade a year, or 8,000 cups at 25 cents a pop.
The young entrepreneurs would also be barred from selling any potentially hazardous food, like raw meat and egg salad. That was added to address concerns of public health officials.
The measure has bipartisan support. It would have to pass the Assembly and be signed by Gov. Tony Evers before becoming law.
