Wisconsin In Brief (copy)

Baldwin asks DOD to investigate discharge decision
MADISON — U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin wants the Department of Defense to investigate whether a Wisconsin National Guard sergeant is being discharged in retaliation for complaining about sexual misconduct in his unit.
Master Sgt. Jay Ellis’ complaints about sexual assault and harassment within the 115th Fighter Wing last year has sparked two federal investigations. He said last week he had been told that he will receive a medical discharge. He believes his commanders want to deny him retirement benefits in retaliation for his complaints.
Baldwin sent a letter Friday to the Wisconsin Guard’s top commander, Donald Dunbar, and the National Guard Bureau urging them to halt the process.
She sent a letter Wednesday to the DOD’s inspector general’s office requesting an investigation, saying Ellis is a whistleblower and should be protected.
Pence returning to Wisconsin
MADISON — Vice President Mike Pence is planning to visit Wisconsin and his home state of Indiana next week.
Pence’s office announced Wednesday that he was scheduled to tour and deliver remarks at shipbuilder Marinette Marine in northeast Wisconsin on Nov. 20. Later that day the former Indiana governor was then to give a speech at the Strada Education Network National Symposium in Indianapolis.
Pence’s trip to Marinette Marine in Wisconsin was originally scheduled for Oct. 23. But he canceled at the last minute to remain at the White House for remarks President Donald Trump was giving.
Pence did come to Wisconsin later that day for a stop at shipping and packaging materials distributor Uline in Pleasant Prairie.
Wisconsin is a key target for Trump and Democrats. Trump won the state in 2016 by fewer than 23,000 votes.
State taxes drop over past 2 decades
MADISON — A new report shows that taxes paid by Wisconsin residents as a share of personal income have fallen by more than two percentage points over the past 20 years.
The Wisconsin Policy Forum report released Thursday shows that the drop in Wisconsin is one of the largest in the country. However, the state still ranks 19th highest in taxes, based on U.S. Census data for 2017. That is the most recent year available.
The report says that taxes accounted for 10.3% of Wisconsin residents’ income in 2017. That is up just slightly from 10.2% the year before.
Property tax levies by municipalities, schools, counties, and other local governments are the single largest tax in the state at 3.5% of personal income in 2017. The next highest is individual income tax at 2.8% followed by sales taxes at 2% of personal income.
Arrest made in emaciated dog case
BOYCEVILLE — Police in northwestern Wisconsin have made an arrest in the case of a starving dog found along a highway.
The Boyceville Police Department says the suspect was arrested late Monday for not providing food and drink to an animal and intentional mistreatment of an animal resulting in disfigurement.
Authorities have not released the name of the person arrested.
The dog has gained 20 pounds since he arrived at the Dunn County Humane Society shelter on Nov. 1
The dog arrived weighing 23.5 pounds. A dog his size should weigh 60 to 70 pounds.
Staffers at the shelter believe the dog is about 2 years old. Police say the case has been referred to the Dunn County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
OWI bill can’t clear Assembly
MADISON — The state Assembly has refused to concur with a bill that would stiffen penalties for repeat drunken drivers.
The bill would increase the minimum time in prison for a 5th or 6th offense from six months to 18 months. Prison officials estimate the change would generate $13.6 million in additional operating costs annually.
The Senate passed the bill on a voice vote last week. Republican leaders in the Assembly tried to place the bill on their agenda Tuesday during a floor session. Democrats objected and Republicans couldn’t muster enough votes to overcome the objection.
Duffy joins lobbing firm
MADISON — Sean Duffy has taken a job for a Washington lobbying firm after resigning from Congress two months ago, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family and newborn who has a heart defect and Down syndrome.
BGR Group announced Tuesday that the Republican Duffy would be working for the firm as a senior counsel heading up its financial services practice. Duffy is the former chairman of the House Financial Services Committee’s housing subcommittee.
Duffy starred in the MTV reality series “The Real World” in 1997. He was elected to Congress in 2010 and emerged as one of President Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters.
Duffy resigned in September just before his wife gave birth to their ninth child. He joined CNN as a paid contributor after resigning. He was criticized after appearing to question the patriotism of an Army officer who twice raised concerns over the Trump administration’s push to have Ukraine investigate Democrats.
Probation ordered in cannon explosion case
WAUPACA — A third man has been sentenced to probation for his role in the death of a man killed when a homemade cannon exploded in Waupaca County.
Thirty-eight-year-old Robert Mattes pleaded no contest Monday to endangering safety by using a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct. A felony charge of negligent homicide was dismissed.
WLUK-TV reported that Mattes was placed on probation for a year and won’t spend any time behind bars in the May death of Paul Casperson at a Town of DuPont home. A complaint says Casperson died after he was struck by a steel fragment from the cannon device.
Previously, Kenneth Niemer and Scott Mattes received the same sentence on the same charges.
Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected in deaths
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says the deaths of a young couple are being investigated as probable carbon monoxide poisoning.
Authorities say Seveon James and Zahnya Hunter, both 20, were found unresponsive in a running vehicle outside Hunter’s Milwaukee home on Nov. 8. The medical examiner’s reports note the vehicle’s exhaust system appeared rusted and possibly leaking.
No trauma was found to the victims and the cause of their deaths is pending toxicology results.
