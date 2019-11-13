Wisconsin In Brief (copy)

Pence’s trip to Marinette Marine in Wisconsin was originally scheduled for Oct. 23. But he canceled at the last minute to remain at the White House for remarks President Donald Trump was giving.

Pence did come to Wisconsin later that day for a stop at shipping and packaging materials distributor Uline in Pleasant Prairie.

Wisconsin is a key target for Trump and Democrats. Trump won the state in 2016 by fewer than 23,000 votes.

State taxes drop over past 2 decades

MADISON — A new report shows that taxes paid by Wisconsin residents as a share of personal income have fallen by more than two percentage points over the past 20 years.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum report released Thursday shows that the drop in Wisconsin is one of the largest in the country. However, the state still ranks 19th highest in taxes, based on U.S. Census data for 2017. That is the most recent year available.

The report says that taxes accounted for 10.3% of Wisconsin residents’ income in 2017. That is up just slightly from 10.2% the year before.