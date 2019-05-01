Tribal casino suit ruling upheld
MADISON — A federal appellate panel has affirmed a lower court’s decision to dismiss a northern Wisconsin tribe’s lawsuit seeking to block a rival tribe’s casino expansion.
The Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans sued in 2017 to block the Ho-Chunk Nation from expanding its Wittenberg casino, which opened in 2008. U.S. District Judge James Peterson dismissed the lawsuit in February 2018, finding the Stockbridge-Munsee’s claims were subject to a six-year statute of limitations that lapsed in 2014.
A three-judge panel from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Peterson’s decision on Tuesday. The panel agreed that the Stockbridge-Munsee waited too long to bring the lawsuit.
Stockbridge-Munsee spokeswoman Megan Hakes didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Evers pushes for support of medical marijuana
MADISON — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he doesn’t expect the Republican-controlled Legislature to “jump off a cliff” and support his proposal decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana.
But Evers said Tuesday during an event at the Milwaukee Press Club that his proposal to make medical marijuana legal is reasonable and hopes it finds support.
He says the goal in decriminalizing up to 25 grams of pot is not to be a gateway to full legalization. He says it’s about criminal justice reform.
Republican legislative leaders have vowed to remove the measure from Evers’ budget, saying it needs to be debated separately. Evers says he wants to be sure the medical profession is behind the idea, but he suspects it will have support going forward.
There is also a separate Democratic bill to fully legalize marijuana.
Husband convicted in 37-year-old cold case
MINOCQUA — The husband of a northern Wisconsin woman killed 37 years ago has been convicted in her death.
An Oneida County Circuit Court judge has found Robin Mendez guilty of killing Barbara Mendez while she was working at Park City Credit Union in Minocqua in 1982.
WJFW-TV in Rhinelander reported that Mendez had no expression on his face when Judge Jill Falstad delivered the verdict Tuesday afternoon.
The case went unsolved until his two daughters came forward and told police their father had manipulated them into providing an alibi for him. Mendez will be sentenced under 1982 state sentencing guidelines rather than current guidelines. That means he will be sentenced to life in prison but will be eligible for parole after about 13 years.
No sentencing date has been set.
