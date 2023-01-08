 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wisconsin Humane Society offers vaccine clinic

  • 0
Dog
Dreamstime

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus, 8900 16th St., will hold a vaccine clinic for dogs and cats from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.

Appointments are required. If a person is bringing more than one animal, they will need to request an appointment time for each animal.

To best prepare for the clinic these tips should be followed:

  • Dogs should be on a leash and cats in a carrier.
  • Bring the animal's prior vaccine history if they have any. A signed rabies certificate is the only acceptable form of proof for prior rabies vaccines.
  • Animals must be healthy, not pregnant, and able to be safely handled.
  • The animal's guardian must be present to give vaccination consent.

Costs are: Distemper, $15; rabies, $15; bordetella, $20; microchip, $25.

People are also reading…

To make an appointment, go to wihumane.org. For more information, call 262-554-6699.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine man accused of stalking, strangling woman

Racine man accused of stalking, strangling woman

A Racine man was charged with felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling, strangulation and suffocation and stalking resulting in bodily harm, three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and a misdemeanor count of telephone harassment.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News