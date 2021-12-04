Wisconsin Humane Society offers vaccine clinic

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus, 8900 16th St., will hold a vaccine clinic for dogs and cats from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.

Appointments are required. If a person is bringing more than one animal, they will need to request an appointment time for each animal.

To best prepare for the clinic these tips should be followed:

Wear a mask or face covering.

Dogs should be on a leash and cats in a carrier.

Bring the animal's prior vaccine history if they have any. A signed rabies certificate is the only acceptable form of proof for prior rabies vaccines.

Animals must be healthy, not pregnant, and able to be safely handled.

The animal's guardian must be present to give vaccination consent.

Costs are: Distemper, $15; rabies, $15; bordetella, $20; microchip, $25.

To make an appointment, go to wihumane.org. For more information, call 262-554-6699.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0