Wisconsin HS football poll for Oct 21

Wisconsin High School Football Poll
Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week
Large Division
School Record Points Last Week
1. Muskego (8) 4-0 80 1
2. Franklin - 3-0 69 2
3. Menomonee Falls - 4-0 65 3
4. Whitefish Bay - 4-0 54 4
5. Marquette University - 2-0 45 5
6. Schofield D.C. Everest - 4-0 41 6
7. Hartland Arrowhead - 3-1 31 7
8. Mukwonago - 3-1 25 8
9. Burlington - 3-0 14 10
10. Hartford - 3-1 12 9
Others receiving votes: Kaukauna 3. Kenosha Bradford 1.
Medium Division
School Record Points Last Week
1. Lake Country Lutheran (6) 4-0 78 1
2. Appleton Xavier (2) 4-0 74 2
3. Waukesha Catholic Memorial - 3-1 54 6
4. Freedom - 4-0 53 4
5. Wrightstown - 4-0 51 5
6. Amherst - 4-0 43 8
7. Lakeside Lutheran - 3-0 24 9
8. Medford - 4-0 19 10
(tie) Stratford - 3-1 19 7
10. Grafton - 3-1 15 3
Others receiving votes: Lake Mills 7. Greendale Martin Luther 2. Two Rivers 1.
Small Division
School Record Points Last Week
1. Edgar (6) 4-0 69 1
2. Eau Claire Regis (1) 4-0 63 2
3. Oshkosh Lourdes - 4-0 52 4
4. Mineral Point - 3-0 43 3
5. Iola-Scandinavia - 4-0 39 T7
(tie) Cumberland - 4-0 39 T7
7. Colby - 4-0 30 10
8. Racine Lutheran - 3-1 19 5
9. Reedsville - 4-0 9 NR
10. Hilbert - 3-1 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Darlington 5. Durand 2. Brillion 2. Grantsburg 2. Highland 2. Randolph 2. Cedar Grove-Belgium 1.
