Wisconsin HS football poll for Oct 21
agate

Wisconsin HS football poll for Oct 21

Wisconsin High School Football Poll

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week

Large Division

School Record Points Last Week

1. Muskego (8) 4-0 80 1

2. Franklin - 3-0 69 2

3. Menomonee Falls - 4-0 65 3

4. Whitefish Bay - 4-0 54 4

5. Marquette University - 2-0 45 5

6. Schofield D.C. Everest - 4-0 41 6

7. Hartland Arrowhead - 3-1 31 7

8. Mukwonago - 3-1 25 8

9. Burlington - 3-0 14 10

10. Hartford - 3-1 12 9

Others receiving votes: Kaukauna 3. Kenosha Bradford 1.

Medium Division

School Record Points Last Week

1. Lake Country Lutheran (6) 4-0 78 1

2. Appleton Xavier (2) 4-0 74 2

3. Waukesha Catholic Memorial - 3-1 54 6

4. Freedom - 4-0 53 4

5. Wrightstown - 4-0 51 5

6. Amherst - 4-0 43 8

7. Lakeside Lutheran - 3-0 24 9

8. Medford - 4-0 19 10

(tie) Stratford - 3-1 19 7

10. Grafton - 3-1 15 3

Others receiving votes: Lake Mills 7. Greendale Martin Luther 2. Two Rivers 1.

Small Division

School Record Points Last Week

1. Edgar (6) 4-0 69 1

2. Eau Claire Regis (1) 4-0 63 2

3. Oshkosh Lourdes - 4-0 52 4

4. Mineral Point - 3-0 43 3

5. Iola-Scandinavia - 4-0 39 T7

(tie) Cumberland - 4-0 39 T7

7. Colby - 4-0 30 10

8. Racine Lutheran - 3-1 19 5

9. Reedsville - 4-0 9 NR

10. Hilbert - 3-1 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Darlington 5. Durand 2. Brillion 2. Grantsburg 2. Highland 2. Randolph 2. Cedar Grove-Belgium 1.

