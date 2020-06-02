Wisconsin hockey: Former Badger Miller frustrated, concerned

Former University of Wisconsin men's hockey player K'Andre Miller said it took months to "find the words to express my frustration and anger" over being subjected to racist slurs in an online chat.

Miller, who signed with the New York Rangers in March after two seasons as a defenseman with the Badgers, was part of a video chat session organized by the NHL team in early April. During the Q&A, a user repeatedly posted a racist term in the chat function before user commenting was disabled.

In a tweet Monday, Miller called it "something that I won't forget" but said he didn't speak out at the time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid tumult following the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, Miller said in the tweet that he wanted to "express my growing concern for the safety of our citizens of color, specifically in my home state, given recent events. I support the Black Lives Matter movement."

Miller, 20, grew up in Hopkins, Minnesota, and started high school in nearby Minnetonka before joining the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.