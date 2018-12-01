MADISON — Fewer people in Wisconsin have enrolled for health coverage under the Affordable Care Act in 2018 compared to last year.
Wisconsin Public Radio reported that around 62,000 people purchased ACA health care plans this year, falling behind the 2017 total of 78,000 state residents.
Volunteer navigators have traveled to numerous sites in hopes of signing up residents from diverse populations, such as refugees and people of color. Wisconsin received a navigator grant this year, but it was reduced for the second consecutive year.
There are about two weeks left in 2018 to openly enroll under the Affordable Care Act.
