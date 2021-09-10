Wisconsin GOP leaders pressured to sign election subpoenas

Davis led the group into the Capitol to drop off copies of the subpoenas at Vos’s office and the offices of Senate GOP President Chris Kapenga and Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu. None of the lawmakers were present.

“I’m here because we have to go through the paper ballots and we have to be able to go through the machines,” Brandtjen said outside the Capitol. Brandtjen, Ramthun and Clarke did not join the group who went to the lawmakers’ offices.

Those seeking the broader audit said they didn’t trust election reviews by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau or by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman. Davis said that Gableman, Vos and State Auditor Joe Chrisman were invited to attend the event at the Capitol, but none were there.

LeMahieu’s spokesman, Adam Gibbs, declined to comment. Representatives for Vos and Kapenga did not immediately respond to messages.