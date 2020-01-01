Wisconsin goes from tentative to tantalizing

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said the Badgers started Tuesday's game exactly the way Rider wanted them to: tentative.

But their defense gave them time to get things figured out, and then the barrage again.

The Badgers knocked down 13 3-pointers, two off their season high, and Nate Reuvers was dominant in the post - particularly in the second half - as Wisconsin shook off a slow start to beat Rider 65-37 at Madison.

"We did exactly what you'd want a team to do against that" defense, Gard said, adding the Badgers were standing around and failing to move the ball.

The teams combined to shoot 2 for 22 over the first seven minutes of the game. While Wisconsin (8-5) eventually found its shooting touch, Rider (7-4) did not.

The Broncs came into the game shooting 44% overall, including 32% from 3-point range.

But their 11 first-half points were a season low both for the Broncs and a Wisconsin opponent. Rider shot 16.7% from the floor in the first half and made just five field goals while going 0 for 7 from behind the arc. All were also season lows for a Wisconsin opponent.