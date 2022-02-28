Wisconsin for March 1

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team returned to the top 10 in this week’s AP Top 25.

The Badgers checked in at No. 10 after beating both of their opponents last week. They won 68-67 at Minnesota on Tuesday and became the only ranked team to beat Rutgers at Jersey Mike’s Arena this season, defeating the Scarlet Knights 66-61 on Saturday.

The top six teams in the AP Top 25 all lost Saturday, the first time that ever has happened. Gonzaga, Arizona, Auburn, Purdue, Kansas and Kentucky all fell on a historic day of college basketball, just two weeks before selection Sunday. No. 9 Texas Tech lost as well.

UW was ranked No. 13 last week and currently sits 21st in the NET rankings — a tool used to measure a team's quality and help evaluate team résumés for selection and seeding in the NCAA Tournament.

The Badgers join five other Big Ten teams in the AP rankings. Purdue dropped from No. 4 to No. 8 after its loss to Michigan State. Illinois is No. 20, followed by No. 23 Ohio State and No. 24 Iowa. Michigan State received votes but did not return to the top 25.

UW is in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten regular-season standings. One win for the Badgers in their final two games will clinch at least a share of the regular-season title. They play Purdue at 8 p.m. on Thursday and close the regular season with a home game against Nebraska on Sunday afternoon.

Women

Iowa had a huge week and jumped up nine spots to No. 12 in The Associated Press women's Top 25 basketball poll released Monday.

The Hawkeyes won a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship by beating then-No. 10 Indiana, Rutgers and No. 6 Michigan last week. It's Iowa's first regular-season crown since 2008.

“This is when you want to play your best basketball,” Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark said after the win over Michigan on Sunday. “And we’re playing our best basketball.”

South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1, receiving all 30 first-place ballots from a national media panel. The Gamecocks, who have been in the top spot since the preseason AP poll, will be the top seed when the SEC Tournament begins later this week. South Carolina (28-1) beat Texas A&M and Mississippi to wrap up the conference regular-season title.

The top five teams were unchanged, with No. 2 Stanford followed by N.C. State, Louisville and Baylor. LSU, UConn, Iowa State, Texas and Michigan round out the top 10 teams.

