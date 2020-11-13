Wisconsin football's return from COVID-19 outbreak hiatus a balancing act SAT

“It just feels like you can’t build any momentum. That’s the biggest thing. You try to push your guys through it. As coaches, you’re feeling the same frustration. You’re prepping for multiple games and all of a sudden, they’re not happening. The biggest thing I’m trying to push to those guys is … you have that frustration, you have those emotional highs and lows, now you have you push past it,” defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said.

“We all felt it. The whole state, the whole program is going through that, the whole country, right? As far as riding the wave of the ups and downs. We know we’re going to get an opportunity to play, so guys are excited. It’s awesome the last couple days to get back on the field and feel like you’re building to get on that (game) field again. The guys are excited. They realize that it’s a blessing to be able to play this fall. We didn’t think we were going to be able to have it. You have frustration, but at the same time, you’re on the field, you’re getting ready to go up to Michigan and play a great team. You’re seeing as we’re getting into the game plan the guys getting more focused and locked in and moving on past that frustration back to the excitement of getting out there and playing in big games.”