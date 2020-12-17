Wisconsin football: Historic recruiting class pushes program toward 'blue-blood' status

The wide, prideful smile rarely left Saeed Khalif’s face.

After all, Wednesday was a coronation for the University of Wisconsin football team’s director of player personnel. Khalif, his staff and UW’s coaches secured what is almost certain to be the school’s best recruiting class in the internet rankings era on the first day of the Early Signing Period, and he was happy to let anyone know.

“This is our Super Bowl. This is our celebration,” Khalif said. “This was a culmination of, for some, as long as an 18-month recruiting cycle. I’m feeling really good about the relationships that were formed and the work that had been put in.”

As of Wednesday evening, UW had the No. 15 class in the FBS according to ESPN and Rivals, and 247Sports ranked the class No. 16. The Badgers have never had a top-20 class in the internet rankings. With all 21 of the team’s recruits’ names signed to their National Letter of Intent, Khalif believes the program is establishing itself in new territory.

“We want to be a top program and we want ourselves recognized with top programs in everything that we do — our football play, our recruiting and our academics,” Khalif said.