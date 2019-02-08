MADISON — The Wisconsin Future Farmers of America Foundation is now accepting applications from eligible Wisconsin Association of FFA members for its 2018-19 post-secondary scholarships.
The application is available on the Wisconsin FFA Foundation’s website home page, wisconsinffafoundation.org, or on the Wisconsin FFA’s website under the “Programs” tab at wisconsinffa.org. All applications must be postmarked by March 15, 2019, to the Wisconsin FFA Foundation office.
“We're grateful and proud to offer these scholarships to our FFA members on behalf of our benefactors,” said John Hromyak, executive director of the Wisconsin FFA Foundation. “These scholarships are truly an investment in our talented, deserving and hard-working members who are the next generation of agricultural leaders.”
Applicants must be a senior in high school, or enrolled in a university or technical school and have maintained a satisfactory scholastic record in school. FFA members need to only fill out one application to be considered for all scholarships for which the applicant qualifies. A listing of additional criteria for all scholarships is available on the Wisconsin FFA website.
The Wisconsin FFA Foundation's 2019 scholarships are generously provided by more than 25 companies, individuals and endowed funds.
