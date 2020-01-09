Wisconsin FFA Alumni Convention registrations close soon

Registrations for the Wisconsin FFA Alumni will close January 20. The annual meeting will be held at the Milwaukee Marriott West in Waukesha on Jan. 31- Feb. 1 hosted by Sections 4, 5, and 10. This location is offering the opportunity for a Friday night event at Milwaukee Vincent High School showcasing the school's agriculture education program, touring facilities, and enjoying the school’s fish fry.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Other new events are an Elite Table Auction, which will be sold on Friday night to reserve a table for 10 at Saturday’s banquet (steak and shrimp, wine …). A dessert dash for the Saturday night banquet is also a new fundraiser. An online auction will go live on Jan. 17 and close on Jan. 31.

The theme for the two-day event is Vision + Leadership + Reality. It is also the 40th anniversary of the FFA Alumni conventions. Education seminars, sectional meetings, live and silent auctions, speakers and a lot of networking will fill Friday night and Saturday. The auctions are held both evenings with all proceeds going to many statewide FFA programs. The annual meeting is the largest fundraiser the Wisconsin FFA Alumni Association holds each year.

Registration information can be found at wisconsinaged.org/events/2020-Wisconsin-FFA-Alumni-Convention

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0