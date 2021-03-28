Wisconsin facing crucial hire with Alvarez's impending retirement

UW has cut $26 million in expenses this fiscal year to help make up for that lost revenue.

While UW is expecting to be able to have fans back in the stands next year, there’s still the marketing challenge of getting them to return. There’s also the unknown in terms of what protocols will need to be followed and whether that will leave fans leery about a return to venues.

One concern inside UW is securing future funding. Some of UW’s largest donors are aging and finding the next generation of funding for the department will be a major task for the next athletic director and his staff.

And, of course, there’s the challenge of staying competitive. UW’s two biggest programs, football and men’s basketball, have been consistent winners for two-plus decades. Volleyball and women’s hockey are elite programs, while men’s hockey made a triumphant return to national relevance this season.

Can UW sustain that success?

“There will be some candidates who will shy away because they just know it’s impossible to follow a legend,” the source said. “I think that will weave a few people out who have a pretty good situation where they are and are a little scared off by trying to live up to the legend of Barry Alvarez and Pat Richter.”