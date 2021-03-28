 Skip to main content
Wisconsin facing crucial hire with Alvarez's impending retirement
WISCONSIN ATHLETICS

Wisconsin facing crucial hire with Alvarez's impending retirement

Hiring athletic directors has been a rare occurrence over the past three-plus decades at the University of Wisconsin, speaking to the stability atop a department that has produced sustained success over that time.

Pat Richter, who was in charge from 1989-2004, helped lift UW out of financial ruin and made the right hires to give the school’s major programs a much-needed boost. He was followed by Barry Alvarez, the man Richter had landed to resurrect the football program.

Sources close to Alvarez have told the Wisconsin State Journal in Madison he will announce his retirement soon, leaving big shoes to fill at a crucial moment in the athletic department.

While deputy athletic director Chris McIntosh has been groomed by the department’s longtime leader to take over, it remains to be seen if Alvarez will get his way. Ultimately, it will be UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank’s decision on the next hire.

Chris McIntosh

McIntosh

McIntosh, 44, has been working at UW since December 2014, starting as a director of business development before being promoted to Alvarez’s senior staff a little more than a year later. He played under Alvarez, starting 50 games at left tackle from 1996-99 and serving as a captain on teams that won back-to-back Rose Bowls.

A university administration source declined to comment Saturday but said all vacancies go through an open search process.

In February 2003, eyebrows were raised when Alvarez was named AD-in-waiting at the same news conference in which it was revealed Richter would be retiring. John Wiley, the chancellor at the time, later admitted UW didn’t follow proper procedure but called it “a unique opportunity and one that was too good to pass up. So I decided promotion from within was superior to recruiting outside.”

One person who has familiarity with athletic department operations, including at UW, said Blank should not follow the same path as Wiley and needs to consider diverse candidates to run a department in which there’s a high percentage of minority student-athletes.

“They absolutely have to go through a search and if Chris gets it, fantastic,” the source said. “He’s won the competition and he can make a strong case for it because he’s been in every conversation that’s important for the last six or seven years. So he is very qualified.

“But I just think you have to go through a process.”

There are multiple challenges awaiting Alvarez’s successor as the department tries to work its way out of a sticky financial situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. UW officials announced earlier this year that losses compared to the pre-pandemic budget will be around $73 million, with a bulk of that coming from lost ticket revenue.

UW has cut $26 million in expenses this fiscal year to help make up for that lost revenue.

While UW is expecting to be able to have fans back in the stands next year, there’s still the marketing challenge of getting them to return. There’s also the unknown in terms of what protocols will need to be followed and whether that will leave fans leery about a return to venues.

One concern inside UW is securing future funding. Some of UW’s largest donors are aging and finding the next generation of funding for the department will be a major task for the next athletic director and his staff.

And, of course, there’s the challenge of staying competitive. UW’s two biggest programs, football and men’s basketball, have been consistent winners for two-plus decades. Volleyball and women’s hockey are elite programs, while men’s hockey made a triumphant return to national relevance this season.

Can UW sustain that success?

“There will be some candidates who will shy away because they just know it’s impossible to follow a legend,” the source said. “I think that will weave a few people out who have a pretty good situation where they are and are a little scared off by trying to live up to the legend of Barry Alvarez and Pat Richter.”

The source compared UW’s situation at the top of its athletic department — two leaders over the course of 32 years — to the one the Green Bay Packers have enjoyed at the quarterback position.

“It’s sort of like Favre and Rodgers,” the source said. “We’ve been very lucky.”

Jim Polzin is a reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal in Madison.

Barry Alvarez Timeline

1990: Notre Dame defensive coordinator and assistant head coach Barry Alvarez is hired by Pat Richter to become UW’s 27th football coach. He signs a four-year contract that calls for a starting 11-month base salary of $110,000 annually.

1993: UW goes 10-1-1, culminating with a Rose Bowl win against UCLA. Brent Moss becomes the Badgers’ first Big Ten MVP since 1962.

1993: Alvarez is named Big Ten Coach of the Year and the Bobby Dodd Foundation National Coach of the Year.

1994: Richter completes work on a contract that will “lock up” Alvarez for the duration of his coaching days, paying the coach an annuity agreement worth $1 million if he stays in Madison for 15 years. His base salary is $130,501 with perks raising the package to $400,000.

1996: Ron Dayne signs to play for UW. He finishes his freshman year by rushing for 2,109 yards. The Badgers finish 8-5 and beat Utah in the Copper Bowl.

1998: An internal UW audit reveals Alvarez and other athletic department employees received reimbursements from booster club accounts between 1993 and ‘97 that were in apparent violation of NCAA rules.

1998: Alvarez is named the Big Ten Coach of the Year as the Badgers are co-champs of the conference and defeat UCLA in the Rose Bowl.

1999: Alvarez gets his 66th win, making him the winningest football coach in UW history.

1999: The Badgers finish 10-2 and become the only Big Ten team to win back-to-back Rose Bowls as they defeat Stanford.

1999: Ron Dayne wins the Heisman Trophy after becoming the all-time NCAA rushing leader.

2000: Alvarez tells Ron Wolf he is not interested in pursuing the coaching vacancy with the Green Bay Packers.

2000: Alvarez is named UW’s associate athletic director for football operations.

2000: The NCAA suspends 26 of Alvarez’s players for having accepted improper discounts from The Shoe Box, a discount retail store in Black Earth. Alvarez shuffles his lineup during the first four games. On the day the suspensions are announced by the NCAA, Alvarez says, “This may be the longest day I’ve ever had to go through in coaching.”

2001: Alvarez calls Miami (Fla.) athletic director Paul Dee to express interest in the school’s coaching vacancy.

2001: Alvarez agrees to a contract extension with UW, saying he plans to finish his coaching career with the Badgers.

2001: In the process of investigating the Shoe Box scandal, UW officials found Alvarez and his staff helped numerous recruits make temporary housing arrangements. That practice violates NCAA bylaw 13.2.1, which prohibits staff members from making such arrangements for prospects.

2002: Jack W. Kellner and Ted Kellner donate $10 million to the university, $6 million of which will go toward the Camp Randall Renovation project.

2003: Richter announces he will retire as athletic director April 1, 2004 and names Alvarez to replace him while continuing to be football coach.

2004: Alvarez gets his 100th win as UW coach in a game against Central Florida.

2005: The Badgers lose to Georgia 24-21 in the Outback Bowl.

2005: Alvarez announces the 2005 season will be his last as coach and Bret Bielema will become the new coach in 2006.

2006: Alvarez retires from coaching and shifts to solely being UW’s athletic director.

2006: Alvarez’s autobiography “Don’t Flinch” is published.

2008: Alvarez is named the Big Ten Club’s person of the year.

2009: Alvarez is named to the State of Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame and the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame.

2010: Alvarez spearheads the launch of Badgers Give Back, a community relations platform for student-athletes.

2012: LaBahn Arena opens, giving Badgers women’s hockey a separate rink.

2012: Alvarez hires Gary Andersen to replace Bielema.

2013: Alvarez coaches his last Rose Bowl game, a loss to Stanford, after Andersen left the program.

2014: The Stephen M. Bennett Student-Athlete Performance Center, a training hub for athletes of multiple sports, opens.

2014: Alvarez hires Paul Chryst to replace Andersen.

2015: Alvarez coaches Badgers to Outback Bowl win in final career game.

2019: Kohl Center renovation planned, calling for the creation of a student-athlete hub, among other additions.

2020: Alvarez serves on multiple Big Ten committees to help navigate the conference’s decision to cancel the football season, then bring it back during the COVID-19 pandemic.

2021: Badgers women’s hockey team wins NCAA championship in overtime, marking the 16th team national title won in Alvarez’s tenure.

