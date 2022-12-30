 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wisconsin DNR wants your salamander sightings

mudpuppy

Pictured is a mudpuppy.

 via Flickr

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to report any observations of mudpuppies they may accidentally catch while fishing this winter with the species potentially declining across the state.

Data collected from these sightings will help determine the distribution and range of the species statewide.

Mudpuppies are Wisconsin's only fully aquatic salamander and can be found in streams, rivers, ponds and lakes year-round. Due to their elusive behavior, surveying can be difficult and labor-intensive. However, because mudpuppies can be a common accidental catch during the winter ice-fishing season, officials are hoping that anglers will share their mudpuppy observations with the DNR this winter.

The DNR encourages those who catch a mudpuppy while fishing to snap a picture of it, then gently remove the fishing hook and release it back into the water. Try not to touch the mudpuppy too much because amphibians have sensitive, permeable skin.

People are also reading…

"Observations from the public are incredibly valuable," said Lena Carlson, DNR conservation biologist. "Every report allows the DNR to have a better idea of how mudpuppies are doing in the state. This information will show us where we will need to direct future management efforts to help declining populations."

Once considered a common amphibian species in Wisconsin, evidence suggests that populations may be declining. They have been listed as a species of special concern in Minnesota and are currently threatened in both Iowa and Illinois. Wisconsin's mudpuppy populations have not been studied extensively, and there are still many unanswered questions.

More information about Wisconsin's mudpuppies and other herpetofauna can be found on the Herps of Wisconsin webpage.

Mudpuppy observations and photographs can be submitted to dnrherptiles@wisconsin.gov

Include location details and any pictures that were taken.

