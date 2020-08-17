Wisconsin Democrats lay blame on Trump at convention's start

Hoping to draw attention from the Democratic convention and to highlight Biden’s decision not to travel to Wisconsin, Trump and others close to him planned to appear at events around the state. Trump is scheduled to hold an outdoor rally in Oshkosh on Monday afternoon, his son Eric Trump is to be in Milwaukee on Tuesday, and Vice President Mike Pence will appear Wednesday in Darien, which is in southeastern Wisconsin near the Illinois border.

Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin criticized the Republicans’ in-person visits amid the pandemic, saying Democrats were protecting the health of safety of convention attendees by holding an all-virtual event.

“They’re unsafe because they are holding in-person events,” Baldwin said of Trump, his son and Pence. “I don’t know if they will be wearing masks, I hope they follow the mask guidelines we have in our state.”

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers issued a statewide mask mandate that took effect Aug 1. Republicans have tried to contrast the in-person visits by Trump and others this week with presumptive nominee Joe Biden choosing to skip the convention in Milwaukee and instead deliver his acceptance speech remotely from his home state of Delaware. Republicans paid for a digital billboard in Milwaukee that asks, “Where’s Joe?”