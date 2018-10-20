MILWAUKEE — All eyes are on Antwon Compton, running back for the Milwaukee Bears youth football team, as he ducks and weaves past the Milwaukee Steelers’ defensive line. His mother, Zemeca Compton, runs down the sideline alongside her son, cheering at the top of her lungs.

The spectators erupt in applause as Antwon Compton scores a touchdown.

Zemeca Compton credits her son’s success with the strong coaching style of the team’s head coach, Jamar Lockwood. Lockwood is more than a coach of football; he tries to coach children’s lives.

“He’s a good role model. My son loves him,” said Zemeca Compton. “He’s a good father figure toward Antwon . I love him, too!”

Lockwood, 39, coaches football for the Milwaukee Neighborhood Children’s Sports League.

The league, which has been operating in Milwaukee for 60 years, is a nonprofit organization that encourages youth development through football and cheerleading. It works to help children develop solid leadership, teamwork and interpersonal skills at a young age. Lockwood also fosters a sense of friendship and family.

“I try to push those kids to new heights,” Lockwood said.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Load comments