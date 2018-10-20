MILWAUKEE — All eyes are on Antwon Compton, running back for the Milwaukee Bears youth football team, as he ducks and weaves past the Milwaukee Steelers’ defensive line. His mother, Zemeca Compton, runs down the sideline alongside her son, cheering at the top of her lungs.
The spectators erupt in applause as Antwon Compton scores a touchdown.
Zemeca Compton credits her son’s success with the strong coaching style of the team’s head coach, Jamar Lockwood. Lockwood is more than a coach of football; he tries to coach children’s lives.
“He’s a good role model. My son loves him,” said Zemeca Compton. “He’s a good father figure toward Antwon . I love him, too!”
Lockwood, 39, coaches football for the Milwaukee Neighborhood Children’s Sports League.
The league, which has been operating in Milwaukee for 60 years, is a nonprofit organization that encourages youth development through football and cheerleading. It works to help children develop solid leadership, teamwork and interpersonal skills at a young age. Lockwood also fosters a sense of friendship and family.
“I try to push those kids to new heights,” Lockwood said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.