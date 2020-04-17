Wisconsin clerks ready for special congressional election

Lessons learned from the chaotic spring election will help them pull off the race in the 7th Congressional District on May 12 to fill the seat vacated by retired Republican Rep. Sean Duffy, they said. The election will be held across a sparsely populated rural district and turnout should be lower than this month’s. Plus they have plenty of protective equipment left over for poll workers and voters, they said. “If they’re going to go forward with it, let’s just go forward with it and get it done,” said Terri Kalan, clerk in Superior, a city of 27,000 in northwest Wisconsin just across the border from Duluth, Minnesota.