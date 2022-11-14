Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights has more than 2 million lights

CALEDONIA — The 13th anniversary of the Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights is open Nov. 19-Jan. 1 at Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, 8425 Highway 38. However, it will be closed Dec. 24-25.

Families can explore Wisconsin’s largest (1.6-mile) drive-through light display, featuring more than 2 million twinkling lights daily. The displays include two, 200-foot-long drive-through light tunnels.

After driving through the lights, patrons can visit Santa's Workshop for a hot beverage and holiday treats. They can also enjoy the Winter Walk of Lights walking path for even more holiday cheer. Santa will be in his workshop through Dec. 23 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

In an effort to manage the amount of vehicles entering the light show, tickets must be purchased in advance on the website for a time slot. A limited number of tickets will be sold for each time slot in an effort to reduce wait times. Customers are encouraged to arrive during the time slot purchased. However, tickets will still be accepted if customers arrive prior to or after their purchased time slot. Peak times are from 5 to 7 p.m.

The entry fee for carloads with up to eight people is $30. Pricing for larger groups and discount days can be found on the website, wichristmascarnival.com.